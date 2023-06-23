Dame Jacinda Ardern announces book in works

Dame Jacinda Ardern announced this morning that she has a book in the works with a release date to be decided.

In social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, the former prime minister made the announcement alongside a selfie taken this morning after "finishing up in Wellington after Chch call meetings".

She explained that she "didn't want to write a book that hauled over the internal politics of the last five years", but was convinced by an unnamed person that her book could instead cover themes from her valedictory speech in April.

"[I was convinced] that maybe it might be worth expanding on some of things I talked about in my valedictory instead — like the idea you can be your own kind of leader and still make a difference. And so that's what I'm planning to do," she wrote.

Dame Jacinda said she would be working with a "team of publishers", including Penguin Books New Zealand and Australia, Macmillan Publishers in the UK, and Crown Books in the US.

"There's no set date for when it will be done... but I hope when it's done, it's the kind of book that would have made a difference to my 14 year old self," her post finished.