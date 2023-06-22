Environment
1News

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
29 mins ago

(Source: Supplied)

1News can reveal multiple locations throughout the country are dealing with illegal felling in conservation land.

Native trees are being targeted, some predating humans arriving on Aotearoa New Zealand.

Earlier today 1News revealed authorities are investigating the cutting down of multiple native trees – some hundreds of years ago – in Pureora Forest Park, just west of Taupō.

It was strongly suggested some of the wood was being illegally saw milled and sold on the black market.

The Department of Conservation had not yet found those responsible.

But it was not just Pureora Forst Park hit.

In the Tongariro Forest Conservation Area, further south, DoC says they are investigating the felling of about 30 trees, including cabbage trees, māhoe, horopito, kamahi and puka trees.

(Source: Supplied)

Some of these are younger than those felled in Pureora Forest Park - up to 50 years old - but are slow growing species.

Unlike the cases further north, a DoC spokesperson said these trees were “cut and dumped” - basically left where they were cut down.

“This is being actively investigated by DoC and evidence being looked at,” they said.

DoC takes this seriously - we continue to urge the public to report tree felling to us via our 0800 DOC HOT line.

