Auckland makes top 10 in world's most liveable cities index

52 mins ago
Auckland city skyline at night.

Auckland city skyline at night. (Source: istock.com)

New Zealand cities have made some of the biggest gains in the world’s most liveable city rankings for 2023.

Auckland has tied with Osaka in Japan as the world’s 10th most liveable city in the 2023 Global Liveability Index, with Wellington coming in at 23rd.

Wellington is the biggest climber, soaring 35 places from last year.

Wellington waterfront.

Wellington waterfront. (Source: istock.com)

Auckland is the second-biggest climber, leaping 25 places.

Both cities had recently been ranked highly by the annual index by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Auckland was ranked the world’s most liveable city and Wellington was ranked fourth in the 2021 index.

New Zealand's Covid-19 response proved popular with survey respondents in 2021, before Omicron restrictions in 2022 caused the steep declines in last year's rankings.

Across the ditch, Melbourne came in at third place, just pipping Sydney which came in at fourth.

Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Sydney Harbour Bridge. (Source: Getty)

The index rates 173 cities worldwide on factors such as stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Vienna, Austria retained its position as the world's most liveable city, while Damascus, Syria stayed at the bottom of the ranking.

By James Ball

