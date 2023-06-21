Tahuhu, Bezuidenhout earn returns to White Ferns contract list

Lea Tahuhu has had her impressive 2022/23 season rewarded with a return to the White Ferns' contract list.

Tahuhu was named in the 17-strong list this morning by New Zealand Cricket.

It comes after the 32-year-old bowler missed out on a central contract last year but despite her axing remained a mainstay in the White Ferns' squad as a key component in their bowling attack.

Tahuhu played a significant role in the side's Commonwealth Games campaign where they won a bronze medal and also led the Kiwi bowlers in the T20 format, taking career-best figures of 4-6 against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval and claiming eight wickets at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"Lea has been an important figure in our group over the last 12 months and has taken her game to a new level while also bringing strong leadership and helping with the development of our less experienced White Ferns," coach Ben Sawyer said.

Also making a return to the list is Northern Districts wicketkeeper batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout after a two-year absence as she recovered from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport).

Bezuidenhout returned to the White Ferns for the T20 World Cup in January and scored her maiden T20 international half-century against Bangladesh at Newlands.

She also impressed in domestic cricket for Northern Districts where she averaged 63 in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and registered her second List-A century, 101, against the Otago Sparks.

"Bernie has been on a real journey over the last two years and her inclusion is testament to her work ethic and commitment to her game," Sawyer said.

"She showed at the World Cup what she can offer with both the bat and the gloves, so we're looking forward to building on that skillset and mindset over the coming season."

The list also features one new name with Magicians batter Kate Anderson earning a central contract offer for the first time.

Anderson had a stellar domestic summer, topping the Dream11 Super Smash run-scoring charts with a record-breaking 536 runs and notching 343 runs in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, including an unbeaten 141 against the Central Hinds.

Kate Anderson plays a shot in the Super Smash final. (Source: Photosport)

Her performances were rewarded with a clean sweep of the female domestic awards at the New Zealand Cricket awards, taking home the Dream11 Super Smash Player of the Year, the Ruth Martin Cup for domestic batting and the Women's Domestic Player of the Year.

"We're delighted to be able to reward Kate Anderson with her first contract after her really impressive performances in domestic cricket last summer," Sawyer said.

"Kate has been dominant in both formats, but especially in the T20 game having broken Suzie Bates' Super Smash run-scoring record, which shows the power and ability she possesses."

The remainder of the list is made up of the White Ferns' familiar core of experienced players including captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, Maddy Green and Melie Kerr, while Otago spinner Eden Carson, Wellington batter Georgia Plimmer and Auckland trio Izzy Gaze, Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold have all retained their contracts after being added to the list last season.

Of the players contracted in the 2022/23 season, wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen and allrounder Nensi Patel have not received an offer to renew their existing contracts.

Auckland batter Lauren Down, who was offered a central contract for the 2023/24 season, has opted not to take up an agreement this season due to family reasons.

White Ferns central contracts 2023/24:

Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu