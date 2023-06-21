World
1News

Biden admin misses Covid origins declassification deadline

1:16pm
President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden. (Source: 1News)

President Joe Biden's administration has missed a Covid-19 origins declassification deadline, raising the ire of some Republicans.

Biden signed a Covid Origins Act law in March which had 90 days to disclose intelligence gathered by the US on the pandemic's still debated origin.

However, the intelligence hasn't been released even though the deadline was up on June 18.

Republican Senator Mike Braun linked the failure to release the information to the fact Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China this week.

"The White House is now overdue to declassify their Covid lab leak intel, and there is no 'Secretary of State is meeting with Xi Jinping' exception in the law President Biden signed," Braun said.

"We need to know the truth about how this pandemic started and China's role in covering it up, and the White House must respect the text of the law passed unanimously in both chambers by the people's representatives."

The law had been supported unanimously by both sides of the Washington political divide in a 419-0 vote.

Associated Press reports that US intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus.

The White House is yet to comment on what has caused the delay and whether the intelligence will be released as planned.

WorldCovid-19North America

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

An official said the noise was believed to have come from the craft — but now, it's gone silent.

10 mins ago

Who are the missing people on Titanic tourist submersible?

Who are the missing people on Titanic tourist submersible?

A renowned Titanic expert and a world-record holding adventurer are among those on board the missing sub.

2:00pm

2:15

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

12:25pm

Watch: Reporter visits Titanic tour sub, notes 'improvised' parts

Watch: Reporter visits Titanic tour sub, notes 'improvised' parts

11:22am

0:36

Survival unlikely for crew aboard missing Titanic sub - experts

Survival unlikely for crew aboard missing Titanic sub - experts

9:12am

9:49

Missing sub bound for Titanic site down to 40 hours of oxygen

Missing sub bound for Titanic site down to 40 hours of oxygen

5:49am

2:49

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

10 mins ago

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

18 mins ago

Kiwi ties unbelievable 'backyard' ultramarathon world record

Kiwi ties unbelievable 'backyard' ultramarathon world record

20 mins ago

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

45 mins ago

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

2:42pm

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs
1
2
3
4
5
6