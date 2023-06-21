Biden admin misses Covid origins declassification deadline

President Joe Biden's administration has missed a Covid-19 origins declassification deadline, raising the ire of some Republicans.

Biden signed a Covid Origins Act law in March which had 90 days to disclose intelligence gathered by the US on the pandemic's still debated origin.

However, the intelligence hasn't been released even though the deadline was up on June 18.

Republican Senator Mike Braun linked the failure to release the information to the fact Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China this week.

"The White House is now overdue to declassify their Covid lab leak intel, and there is no 'Secretary of State is meeting with Xi Jinping' exception in the law President Biden signed," Braun said.

"We need to know the truth about how this pandemic started and China's role in covering it up, and the White House must respect the text of the law passed unanimously in both chambers by the people's representatives."

The law had been supported unanimously by both sides of the Washington political divide in a 419-0 vote.

Associated Press reports that US intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus.

The White House is yet to comment on what has caused the delay and whether the intelligence will be released as planned.