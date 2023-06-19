Covid-19: 30 deaths as case numbers continue to fall

There have been 8544 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, June 12 to Sunday, June 18.

Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest numbers coming after 9883 new cases were reported the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 246 people in hospital with the virus.

Six people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Thirty more people with the virus have died.

One was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and nine were over 90.

Twenty-two were men and eight were women.

Of the 30 deaths reported today, five were from Canterbury, four each were from Auckland, Waikato and MidCentral, three were from Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Lakes, Whanganui and Southern, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Wellington, and South Canterbury.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3077.