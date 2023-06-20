'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

Football
The pitch took six weeks to create by hand and will leave no trace.

A schoolgirl match has been played on a sustainably constructed temporary football pitch in the shadow of Aoraki/Mount Cook to mark one month until the kick-off of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Tourism New Zealand released images of the game between two teams of local girls, refereed by New Zealand Football National Referee Development Manager Lindsey Robinson.

“I came here today to referee the game in the most beautiful place in the world,” said Robinson.

“I’m incredibly excited about so many visitors coming to New Zealand to enjoy the game and enjoy this beautiful part of the world.”

The 105m long and 68m wide football pitch was built over six weeks in the McKenzie Country, adhering to strict environmental and sustainability principles.

It was created entirely by hand without heavy machinery to minimise disruption to the landscape. Non-toxic and water durable paint was used to ensure that the pitch left no trace after filming concluded.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy said the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was a significant opportunity to promote New Zealand as a destination to international audiences.

It's estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide will watch the tournament.

Girls from local clubs and schools were invited to play in the special match.

“New Zealand’s iconic landscapes and scenery remain the key driver for potential visitors to choose New Zealand as their next holiday destination across all our key markets.

“This activity leverages the event to showcase our stunning home and hospitality,” said de Monchy.

Eight-year-old Immy Ivey was amazed she was able to play beneath Aoraki/Mount Cook.

“It’s cool playing football in the mountains because when you score a goal, instead of just having plain grass, you can see the big mountains instead which is nice for a change,” said Ivey.

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the Women’s World Cup which kicks off with New Zealand vs Norway at Eden Park on July 20.

