Bills to legalise cannabis introduced in three Aussie states

Three bills are being introduced in Australia today to legalise cannabis for personal consumption in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

The push from the Legalise Cannabis Party could allow adults to possess and grow small quantities of cannabis and is modelled off measures in the Australian Capital Territory that are already in place.

Adults would be allowed to grow a maximum of six cannabis plants for personal use and gift the drug to another adult.

Those under the age of 18 wouldn’t be allowed to access the drug and driving while impaired would still be illegal.

Rachel Payne, Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP said: "This Bill actions sensible and meaningful reform to end the criminalisation of people who consume cannabis. It’s time our governments reformed outdated laws, in line with community expectations."

The Legalise Cannabis party said the bill would reduce the black market, which police estimate generates $8 billion in crime profits annually.

The Premier of New South Wales has previously argued for legalisation, however in April this year said he doesn’t currently have a “mandate”.

The ABC reports Chris Minns said any changes would need input from police and experts.

"It's a difficult one to ensure that you've got compliance with road safety rules in place, and that someone isn't inhibited behind the wheel of a car," he said.

"So I'm not prepared to give that assurance or make that policy change on the run."

Meanwhile, the Premier for Victoria Daniel Andrews has said that cannabis reform isn’t on his government’s agenda.

"We've got no plans at this time to do that and that's been our consistent position. At the end of the day the government's been elected with a clear mandate to get on and deliver all the commitments we made," he told Sky News.