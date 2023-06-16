New Zealand
1News

Wairoa council tells Government it can’t afford cyclone clean-up

5:00am

The Wairoa District Council has told the Government it can’t afford to pay for Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up.

Speaking to TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell, the council warned it may soon go broke if it doesn't receive financial support.

The region's mayor, Craig Little, says there's "absolutely bugger all" money for the recovery and he estimates the silt damage alone to be about $10 million.

"It’s just too hard on us and we’re just gonna go broke," Little said.

Asked what his message to the Government is, the mayor said: "Give us the money and let us be the authors of our own destiny."

Wairoa was battered by the cyclone in February, causing millions of dollars worth of damage and leaving thousands of people displaced from their homes.

Watch John Campbell's full report in the video above.

