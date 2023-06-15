New Zealand
1News

Today in history: Chinese gooseberries re-branded as kiwifruit

35 mins ago
Produce company Turners and Growers led the change, originally pitching calling the fruit "melonettes".

Produce company Turners and Growers led the change, originally pitching calling the fruit "melonettes". (Source: 1News)

Today marks 64 years since New Zealand claimed the Chinese gooseberry, re-branding it as kiwifruit.

As the original name suggests, the beloved and now-iconic food wasn't native to Aotearoa.

The first kiwifruit seeds were brought to New Zealand in 1904 by the principal of Wanganui Girls' College, Mary Fraser, who had been on a trip to China. In the 1950s, New Zealand began exporting the fruit to the US, NZ History records.

But the Cold War was underway, and something called Chinese gooseberry was a tough product to sell US importers and consumers.

So Kiwi produce company Turners and Growers led the change, originally pitching calling the fruit "melonettes".

That didn't take off either, so June 15, 1959, Turners and Growers began calling them kiwifruit.

The idea was originally suggested by Jack Turner, NZ History records.

In 1988 the New Zealand Kiwifruit Marketing Board (now called Zespri) was established to distinguish NZ kiwifruit from others.

Zespri is today the world's largest marketer of kiwifruit.

New ZealandFarmingFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Devoted man attempts to save his 1970s SodaStream machine

Devoted man attempts to save his 1970s SodaStream machine

It’s possibly the oldest functioning SodaStream in the country, but would Scott and Fair Go be able to keep it from the scrap heap?

7:00pm

4:30

PM rules out fertiliser tax, reiterates He Waka Eke Noa commitment

PM rules out fertiliser tax, reiterates He Waka Eke Noa commitment

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor recently enraged farmers and other political parties by suggesting a fertiliser tax.

2:52pm

6:56

'I haven't met anyone who's wet or whiny': Hipkins at Fieldays

'I haven't met anyone who's wet or whiny': Hipkins at Fieldays

2:24pm

0:26

Food prices remain high in May with 12.1% annual rise - Stats NZ

Food prices remain high in May with 12.1% annual rise - Stats NZ

12:34pm

1:57

Energy drink Prime now 'canned' off New Zealand shelves

Energy drink Prime now 'canned' off New Zealand shelves

6:00am

4:11

Foxton vertical farm providing strawberries in winter

Foxton vertical farm providing strawberries in winter

Wed, Jun 14

4:05

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins bringing scrappiness to election campaign

0:19

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins bringing scrappiness to election campaign

35 mins ago

Today in history: Chinese gooseberries re-branded as kiwifruit

Today in history: Chinese gooseberries re-branded as kiwifruit

55 mins ago

Westpac Rescue Helicopter 'hero' signing off after 30 years

3:58

Westpac Rescue Helicopter 'hero' signing off after 30 years

9:56pm

Kiwi mates turn pub chat into gruelling 5000km cycle for charity

2:11

Kiwi mates turn pub chat into gruelling 5000km cycle for charity

9:38pm

AI helps The Beatles release their 'final' record

2:23

AI helps The Beatles release their 'final' record

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6