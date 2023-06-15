Business
Revealed: The NZ business with the best reputation

9:00am
The ranking is based on a survey measuring attributes including trust, leadership, fairness and responsibility.

This year's Kantar Corporate Reputation Index has been released, with the top-ranked business coming first "by a whisker".

Air New Zealand secured its ninth consecutive year on top, but Mitre 10 and PAK'nSAVE are "hot on the national carrier's heels", a statement announcing the ranking for 2023 said.

"All three companies scored a rounded 109 in the RepZ index with Air New Zealand just fractions of a point ahead.

"Toyota and TVNZ were close behind on rounded scores of 108," the statement read.

The RepZ index is based on a survey measuring attributes including trust, leadership, fairness and responsibility.

The index ranks Aotearoa's top 50 consumer-facing corporates. This year's survey took place between February and April.

The Kantar Corporate Reputation Index for 2023.

The Kantar Corporate Reputation Index for 2023.

Bunnings came in sixth, while AA Insurance, Samsung, Southern Cross and The Warehouse rounded out the top 10, in that order.

Fisher & Paykel came in 11th ahead of Lotto NZ in 12th, NZ Post in 13th, New World in 14th and Mainfreight in 15th.

Kiwibank ranked next-highest at 16th while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare placed at 17th, Z Energy placed at 18th, Kmart placed at 19th and Zespri rounded out the top 20.

Companies respond

An Air New Zealand plane.

An Air New Zealand plane.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the airline will continue working "tirelessly" to ensure Kiwis trust it.

He "acknowledges it has been a challenging few years, and doesn't take this result for granted".

Mitre 10 NZ chief executive Andrea Scown praised the company's staff across the country.

"Our team members go above and beyond, delivering great experiences for our customers," she said.

And Chris Quin, managing director of Foodstuffs NZ, said PAK'nSAVE's position reflects its commitment to low prices.

"Fair prices are our why," he said. "The whole team, especially Stickman, is chuffed to bits."

New ZealandBusiness

