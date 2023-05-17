Football
Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

43 mins ago
FIFA Women's World Cup volunteer uniforms.

FIFA Women's World Cup volunteer uniforms. (Source: Joe Allison / Phototek.nz)

FIFA today unveiled the uniform which will be worn by volunteers at the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand and Australia this winter.

The tournament kicks off on July 20 at Eden Park with a game between New Zealand and Norway.

Nearly 5000 volunteers will be lending a hand across the two host nations. FIFA said they will be supplied with "vibrant" Adidas uniforms using branding which will be incorporated across the tournament.

"It is envisaged that the uniform will create a sense of pride and belonging among the volunteers, who will be central to bringing the world’s biggest ever standalone sporting event for women to life in July and August," FIFA said in a media release.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Chief Executive Officer, Dave Beeche added: "Volunteers are the lifeblood of any major sporting event and their upcoming contribution to the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be immeasurable. Adidas have been FIFA’s partner since 1970 and once again they will supply volunteers with a uniform that they will be proud to wear, and that can also do the job of keeping them comfortable in all conditions."

There are 13 different items that make up Adidas' volunteer kit - including shoes, a puffer jacket or vest, rain jacket, beanie, hoodie and backpack. The items are designed to mix and match and will protect against the elements for those working outdoors.

FIFA Women's World Cup volunteer jackets.

FIFA Women's World Cup volunteer jackets. (Source: Joe Allison / Phototek.nz)

The uniform needed to take into consideration the climate differences between the two countries in and July and August.

"We’ve come up with a volunteer uniform that not only looks great, but is practical and functional, and will enable volunteers to fulfil their vital roles at the tournament," Beeche added.

Football

