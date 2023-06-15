New Zealand
Listen: Breakfast hosts get their own AI music in 'experiment'

36 mins ago

The hosts of TVNZ's Breakfast have reacted to their own AI-generated music in an "experiment", as the new technology becomes more accessible.

Hosts Chris Chang and Anna Burns-Francis provided voice recordings which were fed into an artificial intelligence tool to create the new "music".

University of Auckland music technology lecturer Fabio Morreale, who used the software that generated the music, said it was "definitely" an interesting experiment.

It comes as Paul McCartney announced this week that AI is being used to create "the last Beatles record" with voices extracted from an old demo.

Novel new AI software has seen explosive growth in usage in the past six months, with researchers continuing to examine questions about what it means for copyright and the creative sectors.

Speaking to Breakfast, Morreale said that there were some "problematic aspects" of the new tech that were yet to be resolved.

"It starts from existing, real music... It learns how humans make music by being fed with millions and millions of human-generated songs," he said.

"And there are some problematic aspects because the original creators are not asked if 'Oh, can I use your music to create something new and to make a profit with it?'"

The current AI space is completely unregulated, with some countries now examining how to make rules around the usage of the new technology, Morraeale said.

"There is a lot of discussion about copyrights for artificial intelligence in music because, at the moment, it's unregulated. There are some attempts to regulate it. But it's very tricky.

"We'll have to wait and see."

