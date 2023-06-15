New Zealand
Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

44 mins ago
Stormy weather over Auckland.

Stormy weather over Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued a raft of severe weather warnings today, with a recent run of golden weather set to end for the upper North Island.

The forecaster warned that strong winds and possible tornadoes could hit the region tonight into Friday morning.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Auckland from Whangaparāoa northwards.

The watches and warnings will be in place till Saturday at the latest, with the rain expected to arrive in Northland around 6pm tonight and overnight for north Auckland.

"Currently, there is uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain, and people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any areas in this watch are upgraded to a warning or new areas are added," said MetService.

"There is also a moderate risk that these thunderstorms could become severe over Northland and Great Barrier Island, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40 milimetres per hour, and possibly damaging tornadoes."

The forecast in the Coromandel Peninsula says rainfall amounts may approach the warning criteria.

A band of rain associated with an active trough is expected to move southeastwards onto Northland during Thursday evening.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms with this rain band, which may spread as far south as Whangārei and Dargaville by midnight, then further south after midnight."

There are no road snowfall or heavy swell warnings in force for the Wellington, Wairarapa, Kapiti and Porirua coasts.

