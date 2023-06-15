Te Ao Māori
1News

Ancient waka discovered in south Taranaki river

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
7:23pm

A waka, over a century old, has been discovered in the Pātea River, in south Taranaki.

The vessel was discarded in the 19th century, at a time when the Crown had captured and imprisoned members of three local tribes.

"As soon as I saw it, I knew it was a waka from the old people because it was made of totara," Ngāti Ruanui historian Darren Ngarewa said.

The waka was discovered by local iwi and the Ministry of Culture and Heritage this week.

It is believed to have been hidden by Te Pakakohi, Ngāti Ruahine and Ngā Rauru to prevent it being confiscated by the Crown in 1869.

"This is not something we talk about, a tapu, because of the pain we suffered," Ngarewa said.

"But with the waka coming out and the way it was coming out, it was unfolding as part of a bigger picture. Now maybe is the time to tell our story."

That story is significant because it happened near where the waka has been discovered, where 154 years ago colonial forces captured Māori chief Ngāwaka Taurua and elderly iwi members, imprisoning them in Otago.

The incarceration followed accusations of treason by the Crown.

In prison they faced harsh conditions and some of them died.

"We have spent so long reclaiming ourselves after so much interference by the Crown so to rediscover a part of our missing history, particularly on the 154th anniversary, is big for us," Ngāti Ruanui kaiarataki Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

The waka is now being restored in New Plymouth until a decision is made on its future.

Local iwi hope it will be displayed in Pātea to help education future generations and remind them of Aotearoa's brutal past.

"This is much bigger than just us, for the hapu and iwi," Ngarewa said.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTaranaki

SHARE ME

More Stories

Apple and Te Pūkenga partner up to empower Māori and Pasifika

Apple and Te Pūkenga partner up to empower Māori and Pasifika

The tech giant and New Zealand’s largest tertiary provider have pledged to forge new pathways. 

1:41pm

PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

Rawiri Waititi has a message for the leaders: "Keep my iwi out of your mouth."

11:09am

1:58

'Disgusting' - Councillors berated over rates hikes

'Disgusting' - Councillors berated over rates hikes

Wed, Jun 14

Matariki milk a 'celebration' of tradition - Lewis Road

Matariki milk a 'celebration' of tradition - Lewis Road

Tue, Jun 13

6:05

National inquiry into historic treatment of Māori soldiers begins

National inquiry into historic treatment of Māori soldiers begins

Mon, Jun 12

3:09

Autaia shining a light on captivating world of haka theatre

Autaia shining a light on captivating world of haka theatre

Fri, Jun 9

2:23

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' - report

2:10

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' - report

45 mins ago

US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

1:49

US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

49 mins ago

Cat burglar caught red-pawed terrorising Auckland neighbourhood

3:46

Cat burglar caught red-pawed terrorising Auckland neighbourhood

7:23pm

Ancient waka discovered in south Taranaki river

1:59

Ancient waka discovered in south Taranaki river

7:05pm

Marine veteran indicted in New York subway chokehold death

Marine veteran indicted in New York subway chokehold death

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6