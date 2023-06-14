New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Foxton vertical farm providing strawberries in winter

5:40am

Some things are intrinsically linked to summer – the smell of sunscreen, the chirp of cicadas, or maybe the sweet taste of strawberries.

But if you look at the temperature outside right now, strawberries might seem like a distant memory.

Not in Manawatū-Whanganui. In Foxton, you can get fresh strawberries all winter long.

Indoor farming company 26 Seasons has produced 50,000 vertically-farmed strawberry plants this year — all grown in an shed originally used for dyeing carpets.

"When they go into the system, there's no soil or media in there at all," site manager Peter Moran said.

"There's just water circulating around, and in that water there is nutrients."

He said that it has taken "a bit of Kiwi ingenuity" to get the operation to where it is now.

The team is developing the grow system and the technology to go overseas where food security and seasonality is an issue.

"There's so much learning still to do, but we've got something that is material here, but it'll be in supermarkets soon, so that'll be a pretty proud moment for everyone," 26 Seasons co-founder Matthew Keltie said.

Seven Sharp's Lucas de Jong went along to check out the only place in the country where strawberries are grown year-round in the video above.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiFarmingFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Energy drink Prime now 'canned' off New Zealand shelves

Energy drink Prime now 'canned' off New Zealand shelves

The sports and energy drink created by two online influencers has been banned here due to its high caffeine content.

57 mins ago

4:11

Fate of future operations on Mt Ruapehu to be decided next week

Fate of future operations on Mt Ruapehu to be decided next week

Creditors will vote on three options put forward by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' administrators.

9:40pm

Armed young people caught after stealing lollies from Levin dairy

Armed young people caught after stealing lollies from Levin dairy

9:25pm

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

2:41pm

Matariki milk a 'celebration' of tradition - Lewis Road

Matariki milk a 'celebration' of tradition - Lewis Road

10:25am

6:05

Supermarket supplier costs 8.8% higher than a year ago

Supermarket supplier costs 8.8% higher than a year ago

Mon, Jun 12

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Trump, aide booked in Miami federal court in historic appearance

Trump, aide booked in Miami federal court in historic appearance

57 mins ago

Energy drink Prime now 'canned' off New Zealand shelves

4:11

Energy drink Prime now 'canned' off New Zealand shelves

5:40am

Foxton vertical farm providing strawberries in winter

4:05

Foxton vertical farm providing strawberries in winter

5:20am

Housing market confidence up, but most still on the fence - survey

Housing market confidence up, but most still on the fence - survey

5:00am

Doctor struck off after indecently assaulting teen family members

Doctor struck off after indecently assaulting teen family members

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6