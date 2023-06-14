Cricket
1News

Black Caps lose another key figure for Cricket World Cup

30 mins ago
Michael Bracewell.

Michael Bracewell. (Source: Photosport)

Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell is set to be sidelined for six to eight months after rupturing his right achilles while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.

The reigning Men’s ODI Player of the Year will undergo surgery in the UK this Thursday before beginning a lengthy rehabilitation which will rule him out of the ICC ODI World Cup in India this October-November.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was a big blow for Bracewell and the team.

“Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event,” Stead said.

“Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps.

“We’ve seen his skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup in India.

“Michael’s obviously pretty disappointed but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation.”

It's the latest blow to the Black Caps' World Cup campaign with captain and leading batsman Kane Williamson also ruled out of the tournament in April after an awkward fall in the IPL left him with a ruptured ACL that also required surgery.

Bracewell, who has been away since April after being called up to the IPL, won’t be able to fly home for a couple of weeks post surgery.

CricketBlack CapsCricket World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Adam Milne offered NZC contract but there's no room for Ajaz Patel

Adam Milne offered NZC contract but there's no room for Ajaz Patel

Fast bowler recognised after his most productive international season but spinner Patel misses out despite recent historic achievement.

Thu, Jun 8

Head, Smith put Australia in command of WTC final

Head, Smith put Australia in command of WTC final

Travis Head's fighting 146 and Steve Smith's careful 95 led Australia to 327-3 after they were forced to bat first by India.

Thu, Jun 8

Pakistan considering pulling out of Cricket World Cup

Pakistan considering pulling out of Cricket World Cup

Tue, May 30

Dhoni, bat weights and the IPL: Conway's game growing in India

Dhoni, bat weights and the IPL: Conway's game growing in India

Wed, May 24

1:57

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Wed, May 10

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

Long-serving NZ Cricket boss David White to step down

Wed, May 10

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Full video: Donald Trump speaks after appearing in court

Full video: Donald Trump speaks after appearing in court

30 mins ago

Black Caps lose another key figure for Cricket World Cup

Black Caps lose another key figure for Cricket World Cup

47 mins ago

Hunt for QLD mum who discharged newborn from hospital continues

Hunt for QLD mum who discharged newborn from hospital continues

55 mins ago

Food prices remain high in May with 12.1% annual rise - Stats NZ

Food prices remain high in May with 12.1% annual rise - Stats NZ

12:21pm

Dog missing after fatal crash reunited with family

0:22

Dog missing after fatal crash reunited with family

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6