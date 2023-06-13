Man dies after eating infected raw oysters at Missouri restaurant

A Missouri man has died after contracting a bacterial infection from raw oysters.

The unidentified 54-year-old man became infected after eating oysters from a restaurant in the St. Louis suburb of Manchester, the St. Louis Department of Public Health announced on Friday.

The bacteria, Vibro vulnificus, is usually contracted from raw or undercooked shellfish. Symptoms of vibriosis, the disease caused by the bacteria, include abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills. Severe illness and death are rare and typically occur in immunocompromised people.

"There is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters, which likely were already contaminated when the establishment received them," DPH investigators said.

All remaining oysters in the establishment have been seized by the St. Louis Department of Public Health, and an investigation is underway to identify the source of the infected oysters.

Vibro vulnificus can usually be found in warm, coastal waters during the summer months.

In New Zealand, there have been no known cases of foodborne Vibro vulnificus infection according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

However, the Ministry of Health states while there have been cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection through open wounds in New Zealand, those cases are extremely rare.

It warns that to prevent such infections you can: