Girl, 14, appears in court after alleged McDonald's assault

A 14-year-old girl has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl near an Auckland McDonald's restaurant.

She appeared before Judge Clare Bennett during a Youth Court proceeding at North Shore District Court this afternoon.

The younger girl was hospitalised following the alleged incident on Saturday, near McDonald's Glenfield.

She is now recovering at home.

The teenager is charged with injuring with intent to injure.

She also faces a separate charge of having a knife in public, without lawful authority or excuse, on June 12.