New Zealand
1News

Girl, 14, appears in court after alleged McDonald's assault

By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
35 mins ago
McDonald's Glenfield.

McDonald's Glenfield. (Source: Google Maps)

A 14-year-old girl has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl near an Auckland McDonald's restaurant.

She appeared before Judge Clare Bennett during a Youth Court proceeding at North Shore District Court this afternoon.

The younger girl was hospitalised following the alleged incident on Saturday, near McDonald's Glenfield.

She is now recovering at home.

The teenager is charged with injuring with intent to injure.

She also faces a separate charge of having a knife in public, without lawful authority or excuse, on June 12.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

National Party acting police spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said it was a "graphic and shocking illustration of the extent of lawlessness" in parts of New Zealand.

51 mins ago

Pair charged after man shot outside Auckland home

Pair charged after man shot outside Auckland home

The man received minor injuries following the shooting on Clutha Crescent, in Clover Park, on May 2.

3:50pm

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

Gang members throw car parts at pursuing cops in Palmerston North

2:41pm

Dog squad nabs bail breacher after alleged cop assault, getaway

Dog squad nabs bail breacher after alleged cop assault, getaway

1:58pm

Flushed out - Police arrest Akl burglar hiding in a portaloo

Flushed out - Police arrest Akl burglar hiding in a portaloo

1:31pm

Police seek info on burnt-out ute after Ōpōtiki gang leader's death

Police seek info on burnt-out ute after Ōpōtiki gang leader's death

1:03pm

2:24

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Dementia patient assaulted fellow resident as he lay dying

Dementia patient assaulted fellow resident as he lay dying

17 mins ago

Sweden footballers made to show genitalia at 2011 Women's WC

Sweden footballers made to show genitalia at 2011 Women's WC

34 mins ago

Watch: Driver in deadly NSW wedding bus crash leaves court

0:19

Watch: Driver in deadly NSW wedding bus crash leaves court

35 mins ago

Girl, 14, appears in court after alleged McDonald's assault

Girl, 14, appears in court after alleged McDonald's assault

51 mins ago

'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6