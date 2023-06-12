Business
1News

Supermarket supplier costs 8.8% higher than a year ago

5:06am
Supermarket shopper (file picture).

Supermarket shopper (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Supermarket supply costs are up 8.8% from a year ago, according to new numbers released today.

The Infometrics-Foodstuffs Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI) shows a comparatively smaller uptick in increases for what suppliers are charging supermarkets for their goods in May 2023.

From October 2022 to April 2023, these increased were 10% or greater.

Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen called the 8.8% rise an improvement on recent months, but notes that it does not signify food becoming cheaper at the till.

“Costs haven’t fallen, but they are rising at a slower pace than seen in some months of 2022. Importantly, the May 2023 monthly increase of 0.4% is still in the top quartile of monthly cost increases seen in the GSCI.”

The GSCI measures the change in grocery costs from suppliers to cooperatives owned by Foodstuffs across the country.

Utilising over 60,000 products to conduct the report, Infometrics found that all departments saw increased costs.

Olsen said nearly 5600 items increased in cost last month, about one eighth of them being hikes greater than 20% on May 2022.

“Frozen goods, produce, and grocery departments saw the largest monthly movements, with a variety of products seeing larger increases," he said.

"Frozen food price increases were across the board, with produce prices pushed up by avocados, cucumbers, and bananas, and grocery cost rises underpinned by pet food, energy drinks, and chocolate.”

Though the newest GSCI appears sunnier in contrast to May last year, Olsen advises that costs for wages, raw materials and other services were still pushing up prices, albeit at a less frantic pace.

"Looking forward, both global indicators and domestic data point towards further moderation in cost pressures over time," he said.

"However, costs are still rising more quickly than normal, even if the rate of growth is less acute than it was last year.”

New ZealandEconomyBusinessFarmingFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ's GMO laws to be loosened under National govt - Luxon

NZ's GMO laws to be loosened under National govt - Luxon

Legislation regulating the sector has not been changed for decades.

9:03am

12:20

Worrying trend sees dessert off the menu in the UK

Worrying trend sees dessert off the menu in the UK

Is it time to bid adieu to the gateaux here?

Sat, Jun 10

3:49

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

Fri, Jun 9

4:38

HelloFresh under investigation after more than 100 complaints

HelloFresh under investigation after more than 100 complaints

Fri, Jun 9

Airfares likely to go up as Akl Airport gets facelift - Air NZ chief

Airfares likely to go up as Akl Airport gets facelift - Air NZ chief

Fri, Jun 9

6:34

Unable to find Kiwis, employers are hiring from overseas

Unable to find Kiwis, employers are hiring from overseas

Thu, Jun 8

2:14

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

More harrowing details emerge of missing Amazon kids' ordeal

More harrowing details emerge of missing Amazon kids' ordeal

49 mins ago

'Simply unimaginable': At least 10 dead after NSW wedding bus crash

3:24

'Simply unimaginable': At least 10 dead after NSW wedding bus crash

55 mins ago

RNZ's pro-Russia edits 'shocking', 'damaging' - community rep

5:23

RNZ's pro-Russia edits 'shocking', 'damaging' - community rep

7:43am

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

7:17am

Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6