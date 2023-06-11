Kiwi teen reflects on going to NBA camp

Rising basketball talent Kahu Treacher is making a name for himself in American high school hoops, recently returning from an NBA camp in Abu Dhabi.

Ten months ago, Treacher moved from Hawke’s Bay to Washington DC to chase his basketball dreams, getting an education while playing basketball at St. Albans School.

At the beginning of this month he was one of 10 young Kiwis selected to attend the basketball without borders camp in Abu Dhabi, which brings together 80 of the best players under 18 from Asia and the Pacific.

They’re taken through skill development drills and workouts led by NBA players and coaches across four days.

He was nominated by basketball New Zealand and was told the news of his selection by his proud parents.

“I was in my room doing study hall and mum and dad gave me a call. Dad had a big smile on his face and mum was recording. I was like ‘what’s happening’ and they told me I was going and I was buzzing,” Treacher said.

“It was probably the best basketball trip I’ve been on in my life. I got to meet people from all over the world and it was so cool to reunite with some of my friends from back in New Zealand.”

The Atlanta Hawks Saddiq Bey was an assistant coach for Treacher's team. The American forward praised the young Kiwi’s athleticism and skills, telling him that he’s got what it takes to be great.

Open court dunk during the NBA x FIBA Basketball Without Borders Camp in Abu Dhabi. @StevieCozens pic.twitter.com/wuoDABWCtS — Kahuranaki Treacher (@Kahutreacher) June 6, 2023

“He gave me some really good feedback. He said I’ve got it. I can dribble the ball, pass it, shoot, I have the athleticism but he told me to make sure I’m getting those offensive rebounds and staying aggressive," Treacher said.

“He said there’s a reason you’re at this camp so do what you do. But most of all go out there and have fun."

After a long day of basketball, the players would meet in the common room where there was PlayStation, ping pong tables and activities. They’d spend hours there hanging out before getting up the next day to do it all again.

Treacher learned to adapt to new styles of play and enjoy himself more while out on the court. “A lot of times I put too much pressure on myself to perform. But when I was at the camp I just played and had fun. I played some of the best basketball in my life.”

He was named in the All-Star team as one of the top ten players at the end of the camp, showing why he’s gained interest from American Colleges. Before making the move, he hadn't made a New Zealand age group rep team but his determination to grow and be the best speaks for itself.

Kahu Treacher in action during drills at the basketball without borders camp in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Supplied)

With year one in America under his belt, he’s not only grown as a player but as a person too. He’s developing a subtle American accent which he jokes disappeared after his first day at the camp hanging out with his Kiwi friends.

Treacher's also gotten used to the bigger workload at school with even homework contributing to his overall grades.

His mum Aroha says that living in America has given him a new perspective and shown him what’s possible.

“Kahu has definitely grown. Yes he is 16 but he is so much more mature now and we definitely notice it when he comes home. His horizons have been broadened around education and the world,” she said.

“We’re just really proud of Kahu for going for it instead of leaving his dreams on the shelf. So wherever he lands in basketball and his future I’m just proud that he went for it. I know that all these opportunities that he's getting motivate him to keep going.”

The basketball without borders boys All-Star team. (Source: Supplied)

Treacher has received countless messages from parents, kids and people who have met him briefly who admire him. Many who are also proud Maori like him and are inspired by his drive and work ethic.

He’s also got almost a celebrity profile in the States often being approached by people who may not know him but notice his height and want to take photos with him.

Treacher will return home for his summer break in July. He’s reaping the rewards of his hard work and there’s nothing much that could top this feeling.

It’s a reminder that the work is all worth it and that he’s on the right track.

"One of the quotes that I like by Michael Jordan is ‘some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen and others make it happen.’ I feel like I’m making it happen.”