Exclusive: RNZ received complaint over Russian 'propaganda' months ago

A group of Ukrainian-New Zealanders complained about what they felt was Russian propaganda at RNZ eight months ago, 1News can reveal.

An investigation is underway into a single staffer at the public broadcaster, amid revelations 15 articles on its website were altered to include pro-Russian views.

Fourteen of those articles were provided by the reputable international journalism agency Reuters and one was provided by the BBC.

Over the last few days, it was discovered all 15 were changed by someone at RNZ in ways friendly to the Kremlin’s version of events.

However, it can now be revealed Ukrainian New Zealander Michael Lidski complained about what he described as a “carbon copy of the enemy propaganda” in an article on the RNZ website in October 2022.

The piece, headlined "NZ entering Ukraine conflict at whim of govt", was published in May of that year.

It was written by a journalist on the broadcaster’s digital team and included an unchallenged claim from an interviewee stating, among other things, that New Zealand was "inadvertently helping to arm neo-Nazi militias and far-right groups".

Lidski described the article as “a typical example of Russian propaganda” in an interview today.

“[It] has literally nothing to do with reality, and of course when you see something like that appearing on Moscow news you're not surprised, but when it appears in New Zealand it's a disgrace to the country,” he said.

The Christchurch man sent an email complaining about the article to Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson in October 2022. It was also sent to RNZ, and co-signed by more than 20 members of the Ukrainian community in New Zealand.

Several pro-Russia edits about the war were made by an RNZ employee. (Source: 1News)

“Such publications are a disgrace for our country and the views expressed in them cannot be tolerated, as they are not a free expression of an alternative point of view, but a definite carbon copy of the enemy propaganda,” the complaint reads.

Despite receiving that message eight months ago, the story remained on the RNZ website until late last week. RNZ confirmed it was briefly removed while an audit took place. It was then reuploaded this afternoon, following enquiries from 1News, with an amendment acknowledging an “early version” of the story had lacked balance.

The amendment claimed the story had been updated on the same day it was published, after an editorial process, to include comment from a wider number of sources.

RNZ didn't respond when we asked whether the journalist who wrote the piece is the same person being investigated for altering the other 15 stories.

A spokesperson did confirm, however, that the investigation is focused on the “alleged conduct” of one person.

“That employee is on leave and does not have access to RNZ computer systems. RNZ does not discuss individual employment issues with media,” the spokesperson said.

Lidski, who sent his complaint eight months ago, said the saga had left him hurting “as a Kiwi” and “as a Ukrainian”.

“We don't really know who the person is, we'll find out probably shortly, it could be a paid agent of influence or it could be what we call a ‘useful idiot’, a person who honestly believes he's expressing his own views but in reality expressing the enemy propaganda,” he said.

RNZ said it was aware of the concerns expressed by members of the Ukrainian community and would seek a meeting with its representatives next week. Its chief executive has previously said he was “gutted” by what happened.

An external review is due to begin soon, with RNZ promising to provide updates to the public.