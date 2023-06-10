RNZ staffer placed on leave after changes made to Ukraine stories

An RNZ employee has been placed on leave as the company investigates stories published on its website which included false accounts of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

A number of concerning edits about the Ukraine war were made to news copy provided by international news agency Reuters.

In a story published on the state-owned broadcaster's website on Thursday, RNZ acknowledged it was aware a story on its website had been altered to "reflect a pro-Russian view".

The original story, by Reuters Moscow bureau chief Guy Faulconbridge, outlined that conflict began in 2014 when a "pro-Russian president was toppled and Russian-backed separatist forces annexed Crimea".

"The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine's armed forces," it said.

However, the version RNZ re-published included a false account of the events.

It stated: "The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian elected government was toppled during Ukraine's violent Maidan colour revolution. Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum, as the new pro-Western government suppressed ethnic Russians in eastern and southern Ukraine, sending in its armed forces to the Donbas."

Once aware of the changes, RNZ corrected the story and a note has been included at the bottom.

It says: "RNZ is concerned and takes this matter extremely seriously. We are investigating and have taken appropriate action."

Other stories found to vary from the original Reuters copy have also been changed.

One about the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam described the 2014 Maidan Revolution as a "coup" - specific wording which doesn't appear in the original Reuters story.

In an internal email sent to RNZ staff, provided to 1News, employees were told the company was aware of "several" examples being edited with a "pro-Moscow perspective".

"RNZ is aware of instances of inappropriate editing of several wire service stories relating to the war in Ukraine published on our website," the email said.

"An investigation is under way into the alleged conduct of one employee. The employee has been placed on leave while we look into these matters.

"We have corrected the stories and added an explanatory note to each article. We are auditing other articles to check whether there are further problems.

"We will release the outcome of the audit when it is completed.

"RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said the inappropriate editing of the stories to reflect a pro-Moscow perspective was deeply concerning and would be addressed accordingly."

It is understood a member of RNZ's digital team is the subject of the RNZ investigation.

1News has contacted RNZ for further comment.

A spokesperson earlier said that no additional comment would be made until the investigation and any resulting action was completed.