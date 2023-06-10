McKenzie's boot inches Chiefs past Reds in nervy quarter-final

A perfect afternoon from the kicking tee by Damian McKenzie has helped the Chiefs avoid a second upset loss at home to the Reds this season and booked them a spot in this year's Super Rugby Pacific semis.

McKenzie finished with five penalties and two conversions as the Chiefs grinded out a 29-20 win over a resilient Reds outfit in Hamilton this afternoon in a match that contrasted the one-way traffic of last night's first quarter-final between the Blues and Waratahs.

Having stumbled to the Queensland side less than a month ago, fans at Waikato Stadium this afternoon could be forgiven for feeling tense at the start of the match with the visitors jumping out to an early lead via a strong set piece and Suliasi Vunivalu try.

Tom Lynagh missed the conversion though as well as a penalty shortly after to extend the early lead and McKenzie made him and the Reds pay with three penalties in response for a 9-5 lead at the 30 minute mark.

McKenzie's boot was crucial for the Chiefs with much of the match being played in the middle of pitch and both sides exchanging kick after kick in search of territory their runners simply couldn't find against tight-knit defences.

It led to a physical clash between two impressive forward packs befitting of finals football with club anchor Brodie Retallick thriving in the thick of it and backed up by some impressive carries by Samipeni Finau.

However, the Reds did manage to snatch back the lead as halftime neared with their scrum getting the better of the Chiefs for a penalty which put them in range for another try with a 5m lineout.

They wasted no time converting with Harry Wilson crashing over although the Chiefs got the last laugh of the half after Sam Cane ignited a late attack which Emoni Narawa - one of the Chiefs' best in a quiet day for their backline - finished off in the corner.

With Lynagh missing the conversion for Wilson's try but McKenzie adding the extras from the sideline in response, the Chiefs entered the sheds with a 16-10 lead at the half despite being outscored two tries to one by the visitors.

Brad Weber gets a pass away against the Reds. (Source: Getty)

McKenzie and Lynagh traded penalties to open the second half before Vunivalu was in again to give his side a one-point lead heading into the final quarter of the match.

But as composed as ever, the Chiefs stuck to their guns and grinded their way back down the field in response, eventually stringing together 14 phases before finally earning a penalty in front of the stucks.

McKenzie stepped up once more for his fifth penalty of the afternoon and with it, a 22-20 lead with 10 minutes left.

The pressure to respond seemed to get to the Reds, as handling errors blew their chances to reply and in the end Pita Gus Sowakula made them pay with a pick and go too close to the line to be stopped.

McKenzie showed off that signature grin as he added the extras, sealing the win with his conversion and keeping the Chiefs' season alive after another impressive outing from the Reds that ends former All Black Brad Thorn's time in charge.

Attention now turns to tonight's late quarter-final between the Brumbies and Hurricanes with the winner coming to Hamilton next week for the semis.

Chiefs 29 (Emoni Narawa, Pita Gus Sowakula tries; Damian McKenzie 5 pen, 2 con)

Reds 20 (Suliasi Vunivalu 2, Harry Wilson tries; Tom Lynagh 1 pen, 1 con)

HT: 16-10