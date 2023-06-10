Four children found alive in jungle after plane crash 40 days ago

Four children have been found alive after the plane they were flying in went down 40 days ago, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said today.

The aircraft's disappearance has been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle that held Colombians on edge.

Searchers found the children alone and they are now receiving medical attention, Petro told reporters upon his return to Bogota from Cuba, where he signed a cease-fire agreement with representatives of the National Liberation Army rebel group.

The president said the youngsters are an “example of survival” and predicted their saga “will remain in history”.

On May 1, the Cessna single-engine propeller plane with six passengers crashed after the pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure.

The small aircraft fell off radar a short time later and a frantic search for survivors began. The three adults were killed, and their bodies were found in the area.

At the time of the accident, the children were aged 13, 9, 4 and one was an 11-month-old baby.