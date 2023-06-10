Entertainment

Amy Schumer urges celebrities to 'be real' about weight-loss

In 2022, Amy revealed that she decided to get liposuction after she became "tired of looking at [herself] in the mirror".

Amy Schumer believes celebrities should "be real" about their weight-loss journeys.

The 42-year-old actress has previously spoken candidly about her weight-loss struggles, including her decision to have liposuction - and Schumer has now implored other celebrities to follow her example.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Schumer explained: "Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f*** up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Schumer also discussed her own experience of using Ozempic, the anti-diabetic medication that can aid weight loss.

The actress - who has a four-year-old son called Gene - shared: "Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]. And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t liveable for me.’"

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror."

Schumer insisted she doesn't have any regrets about her decision.

The comedian - who has been married to chef Chris Fischer since 2018 - also suggested that it's much more common than the public realise.

She said: "Everybody on camera is doing this s***, I just wanted to be real about it."

