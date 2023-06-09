World
NZ-born officer’s final moments before fatal shooting released

By Mei Heron, Europe Correspondent
7:17am

The final moments of a New Zealand-born Met police officer, who was fatally shot in a holding cell in South London, have been released.

A jury was shown the nine minute clip which ended with Matiu Ratana, 54, being shot with an antique revolver at Croydon Custody Centre in September 2020.

Louis de Zoysa, 25, has pleaded not guilty and is currently on trial in Northampton.

The footage started with de Zoysa being searched after he was found acting suspiciously in an area where there had been multiple burglaries.

While in a holding cell, Ratana began explaining the next procedure before de Zoysa fired four bullets, with the gun believed to have been concealed under his armpit.

The first two shots fatally hit Ratana.

The fourth shot hit de Zoysa. He is now in a wheelchair as a result and suffers from brain damage, communicating through a whiteboard.

As a result, the prosecution has decided to simplify the chargers to one count of murder.

On the second day of the trial, ballistic expert Anthony Miller testified that the revolver could not have been accidentally fired by de Zoysa.

Miller said he dropped it on the ground and "struck it with a cloth-faced hammer" and "generally treated it roughly" to test if it was possible to set it off.

Jury members were then allowed to fire the gun, loaded with dummy bullets.

Ratana served with London’s Metropolitan Police force for almost three decades, having moved to the UK in 1989.

