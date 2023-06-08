Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

9:46am
The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81 after an incredible career in the world of wrestling.

The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81 after an incredible career in the world of wrestling. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Iron Sheik, a legendary wrestler from the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 81.

The WWE legend - whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri - was the only Iranian champion in WWE history, having won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983 and was considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation but passed away on Wednesday, although a cause of death is yet to be announced.

A statement posted to Twitter read: "Remembering the Iron Sheik

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come. Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man."

The statement went on to note that Sheik - who is survived by his wife Caryl and their three children - "cherished" the love of his family, who offered him "unwavering encouragement" throughout his renowned career, which saw him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

It added: "He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years, Caryl, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life.

"Their bind was an anchor, providing him with the strength to face the challenges that life presented.

"To his children, Tanya, Nikki, Marissa and son-in-law Eddie, he was not just a wrestling icon. He was a loving and dedicated father."

Tributes poured in for the star, with the WWE leading the way with a statement whilst his fellow ring stars were quick to follow suit as they mourned his passing.

WWE's statement read: "WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans."

WWE legend Booker T added: "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of @the_ironsheik. He is one of the very best ever to do it. Godspeed."

Wrester Ric Flair said: "My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972.

"Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years. You Were Always So Entertaining.

"The Greatest Line You Ever Said To Me In 1972: 'If I Had Your Hair, I Would Be With Elizabeth Taylor!' Rest In Peace My Friend. Be As Entertaining To God As You Were To All Of Us!"(sic)

