Michael Wood should be removed from Cabinet - Luxon

Transport Minister Michael Wood's should be removed from Cabinet as his position is "increasingly untenable", according to National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

It comes after Wood was stood down from his role as Transport Minister yesterday over his failure to immediately declare shares in Auckland Airport.

He has retained other portfolios and remains in Cabinet.

In a statement released just after 1.20pm yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had spoken with Wood and advised him of his decision, saying it was "while any remaining issues around his conflicts are appropriately resolved".

"This will be effective immediately. Hon Kieran McAnulty will be Acting Minister of Transport.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Luxon said the Labour Party are a "coalition of chaos".

"Another week, another ministerial scandal within the Labour Government, another week where we're talking about why people don't feel safe in their homes, why our kids aren't at school and about the cost of living.

"So, [it's] a massive distraction at a time when New Zealanders really want the Government focussed on things that matter to them."

Luxon labelled Hipkins' leadership as "weak" and says the party's "wheels are falling off".

"I don't know what's happening inside that Cabinet, what is the conversation Chris Hipkins is having with that Cabinet.

"You have the example of Stuart Nash, he's been given three go's, three strikes before he's finally gone, Kiri Allan does it after the event's raised.

"It just speaks to a government who quite frankly is out of touch, the wheels are falling off and it's focussed on itself not on New Zealanders."

Hipkins said yesterday "Michael has indicated to me his intention to sell the shares in Auckland International Airport as soon as possible. I believe that is the appropriate course of action.

"He has also indicated he will work through with the Registrar of Pecuniary Interests how best to resolve the issues around his past declarations.”

Earlier, Wood said the issue was an "error" he apologised for and he had believed the shares were held within a trust. He also said he had tried to offload the shares last year but the process "stalled".