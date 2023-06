Dozens of children have been rescued after a crash between a bus and a truck on State Highway 2 in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 7.50am.

Fire and Emergency said firefighters used rescue equipment to gain access to the bus and rescue 35 children on board.

A few had minor injuries.

Police said the road was currently blocked while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.