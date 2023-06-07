Politics
1News

Bill to extend time limit for sexual harassment complaints passes

6:14pm
The Beehive (File image).

The Beehive (File image). (Source: 1News)

Victims of sexual harassment in the workplace will have significantly more time to file a personal grievance complaint under a bill passed unanimously today.

The bill amends the Employment Relations Act to extend the period of a personal grievance for sexual harassment from three months to one year.

Sponsored by Labour List MP Marja Lubeck, the legislation was originally shepherded through the House by Deborah Russell before she became a minister.

"This bill will ensure employees have time to process what has happened to them before deciding to come forward and proceed in a manner which best suits them — and their family," Lubeck said.

"Coming forward to report sexual harassment can be difficult, and it is common for victims of sexual harassment to wait a long time before coming forward.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe at work, and it is important employees have time to consider what has occurred and feel safe to raise it with others."

Labour, National, ACT, and the Greens supported the bill.

New ZealandSocial IssuesPolitics

