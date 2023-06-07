Entertainment
Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

18 mins ago
Influencers Art and Matilda Green have announced they are pregnant with baby number three.

The couple, who met on the Bachelor in 2015, revealed the news on Matilda's podcast Untidy.

In the latest episode, the 32-year-old said: “I’m having a bad morning sickness day “because we’re having another baby which is so exciting”.

“I’ve got a decent belly and I’m sure I wasn’t this big until at least six or seven months with Milo, but I mean I think that’s just third baby, your body knows what to do."

Matilda said her and Art won't be finding out the sex of the baby as they want to keep it a surprise.

The star couple have two children already, 1-year-old Autumn and 4-year-old Milo.

Asked by podcast co-host Hannah Davison how the kids reacted to the news, Matilda said: "They haven’t made the connection between there’s a baby in mummy’s belly, you know, they’ve got that but I don’t think they quite understand that yes the baby in mummy’s tummy will be your brother or sister, will be in the house as a human being.”

The pair are yet to announce the news on social media.

