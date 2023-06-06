World
1News

Watch: Crews work to rescue tangled humpback whale in NSW

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
7:55pm

A high-speed chase played out on the high seas in New South Wales today, as rescue boats worked to de-tangle a humpback whale from netting.

The marine creature was spotted about 4.5km offshore from Soldiers Beach near Norah Head.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's specialist whale disentanglement crew responded to the call-out, but struggled to get close to the animal.

Multiple rescue boats were called in from nearby Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this afternoon to help with the operation.

Aerial footage showed the creature swimming away from the boats, dragging buoys with it. The whale was eventually freed after several hours.

WorldAustraliaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

The shocking incident took place in a Tamworth supermarket in Australia, and saw people scrapping in the aisles.

4:33pm

0:22

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

The dingo was responsible for two separate attacks on children at a popular West Australia campground.

1:20pm

Kahlua and Coke: How Kathleen Folbigg spent first night free

Kahlua and Coke: How Kathleen Folbigg spent first night free

12:21pm

Lab-shepherd mix Zoey secures world's longest dog tongue record

Lab-shepherd mix Zoey secures world's longest dog tongue record

11:07am

Rogue shopping trolley rolls away with Sydney bandits' stolen cash

Rogue shopping trolley rolls away with Sydney bandits' stolen cash

Mon, Jun 5

0:37

Plastic poo sculpture plops on Bondi Beach for waste awareness

Plastic poo sculpture plops on Bondi Beach for waste awareness

Mon, Jun 5

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

First man to break 100m 10-second barrier dies

First man to break 100m 10-second barrier dies

35 mins ago

Eleven arrested as guns, cash, drugs seized in Manawatū

Eleven arrested as guns, cash, drugs seized in Manawatū

45 mins ago

Gisborne nurse's kayak commute slashes her travel time

3:55

Gisborne nurse's kayak commute slashes her travel time

57 mins ago

What's behind the massive waves being recorded off NZ's coast?

4:05

What's behind the massive waves being recorded off NZ's coast?

8:09pm

Police dirt bike crackdown: Five arrests, vehicles impounded

Police dirt bike crackdown: Five arrests, vehicles impounded

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6