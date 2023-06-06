Watch: Crews work to rescue tangled humpback whale in NSW

A high-speed chase played out on the high seas in New South Wales today, as rescue boats worked to de-tangle a humpback whale from netting.

The marine creature was spotted about 4.5km offshore from Soldiers Beach near Norah Head.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's specialist whale disentanglement crew responded to the call-out, but struggled to get close to the animal.

Multiple rescue boats were called in from nearby Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this afternoon to help with the operation.

Aerial footage showed the creature swimming away from the boats, dragging buoys with it. The whale was eventually freed after several hours.