Rugby
1News

Stevenson: Chiefs looking to 'right a few wrongs' against Reds

4:53pm
Chiefs outside back Shaun Stevenson runs in for a try against the Highlanders.

Chiefs outside back Shaun Stevenson runs in for a try against the Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

Chiefs outside back Shaun Stevenson and lock Brodie Retallick are looking to "right a few wrongs" against the Reds in their Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were the only team to beat the Chiefs this season; their 25-22 round 12 victory at New Plymouth's Yarrow Stadium the only blemish on an otherwise perfect regular season.

As fate would have it, after the Chiefs beat the Force 43-19 in Perth at the weekend, the two teams will meet in the first knockout stage, and Stevenson, who played in that defeat, reflected today on that and his team's No.1 seeding which guarantees them a home draw for as long as they're in the competition.

"It's nice to be home and it's nice to be first and know you'll be playing here," he told 1News today.

"We're looking forward to getting back to FMG Stadium in front of our fans and we're stoked it's a 4.35pm game. We're keen to rip in and we know it's a bit of a redemption game after our only loss. We're keen to right a few wrongs."

Due this consistently excellent form this season, Stevenson, 26, is a good chance to be named in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship on June 18 and while he occasionally heard the "outside chat", his priority was simply playing well for the Chiefs.

"Going into the finals, what has been done in the regular season you have to put to the side," Stevenson said.

"The focus for me as an individual is how do I take my game to the next level. I guess with the outside chat — people can talk and whatnot, but I just want to focus on my own performance; that's not overplaying my hand or anything… but it's doing the 1 percenters on the field.

Brodie Retallicks wins a lineout for the Chiefs against the Crusaders this season.

Brodie Retallicks wins a lineout for the Chiefs against the Crusaders this season. (Source: Photosport)

"That's why you play — to make those higher honours, but you've got to focus on your job and whatever happens, happens.

"You've got to stay grounded. You have to lock in for the next few weeks hopefully and that starts this week with the Reds."

Veteran lock Retallick, meanwhile, is relishing the chance to win another title after last winning with the Chiefs 10 years ago. And while he didn't play in his team's only defeat this season, playing the Reds on Saturday gave the match a little extra meaning.

"I think it does," he said. "Last week against the Force we talked about not letting what happened in New Plymouth happen again. They deserved to win that day and were a little bit more hungry, and outplayed us.

"One of the strengths of the group this year is that everyone has played playoffs footy and come up short so there's some confidence from that as well."

Assistant coach Roger Randle, who along with fellow assistant David Hill has recommitted to the Chiefs until the end of 2016 — in line with head coach Clayton McMillan's contract extension — said of the Reds: "It worked out pretty well actually but they're probably thinking the same thing. They'll think they can beat us."

RugbyChiefsAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

King's Birthday Honours: Rugby guru Wayne Smith now a knight

King's Birthday Honours: Rugby guru Wayne Smith now a knight

One of the game’s great innovators – both on and off the field since the 1970s – he is dedicating the award to others.

Mon, Jun 5

3:06

Chiefs show class and composure to shatter Force's playoffs dream

Chiefs show class and composure to shatter Force's playoffs dream

Understrength Chiefs had little to play for but were far too good for a Perth side needing a win to qualify for first ever quarter-final.

Sun, Jun 4

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

Sat, Jun 3

More nervous moments as finals-bound Blues hold off Highlanders

More nervous moments as finals-bound Blues hold off Highlanders

Fri, Jun 2

Afoa surprised he can 'keep up with the boys' after Super return

Afoa surprised he can 'keep up with the boys' after Super return

Fri, Jun 2

Super Rugby Preview: Final two playoff spots still up for grabs

Super Rugby Preview: Final two playoff spots still up for grabs

Fri, Jun 2

Latest

Popular

42 mins ago

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

0:19

Watch: Flooding as Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam

5:36pm

Contaminated material found at Nelson beach being investigated

Contaminated material found at Nelson beach being investigated

5:21pm

New law to see extra $20 a week in sole parents' pockets

New law to see extra $20 a week in sole parents' pockets

4:53pm

Stevenson: Chiefs looking to 'right a few wrongs' against Reds

Stevenson: Chiefs looking to 'right a few wrongs' against Reds

4:33pm

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

0:22

Woman hands off baby to get involved in wild supermarket brawl

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6