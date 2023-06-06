Lab-shepherd mix Zoey secures world's longest dog tongue record

A three-year-old dog from Louisiana has secured a Guinness World Record for having the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix, has a tongue measuring 12.7cm in length.

Zoey's owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said even as a puppy her tongue was incredibly long but they thought she would grow into it.

"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," Drew told the Guinness World Records.

Zoey, a labrador/German shepherd mix has secured a Guinness World Record for having the longest tongue. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be slobbering all over the place.

“So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue.”

Drew says some of Zoey’s favourite activities include fetching balls, chasing squirrels, car rides, and swimming in the canal.

Almost three months ago, an English Setter named Brisbee broke the record with a tongue measuring 9.49cm.