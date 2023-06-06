World
Kahlua and Coke: How Kathleen Folbigg spent first night free

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
12:21pm
Kathleen Folbigg and her friend Tracy Chapman.

Kathleen Folbigg and her friend Tracy Chapman. (Source: Supplied)

The Australian woman pardoned over the death of her four children is said to have “no hate” over her lengthy prison sentence. 

Kathleen Folbigg was convicted for killing her four children 20 years ago, with prosecutors alleging she’d smothered them to death. 

She has always maintained her innocence. 

The case has been closely followed in Australia, with two appeals and an inquiry in 2019. 

However, yesterday the 55-year-old was pardoned by the NSW Attorney-General. 

The unconditional pardon was granted after new genetic evidence raised doubt over Folbigg’s guilt. 

Speaking to Australian media this morning, longtime friend Tracy Chapman said the day had been “surreal”. 

"We just kind of enjoyed each other's company. She spent a lot of time with my dogs and getting to know my animals." 

Chapman said her friend had been in awe of how fast technology had moved over the past two decades, and the pair enjoyed pizza, a Kahlua and Coke upon her release. 

Folbigg’s lawyer Rhanee Rego said the next step was to have her convictions formally wiped in the Court of Criminal Appeal.      

“We urge everyone to give her privacy while she enjoys the first bit of freedom, and also she'll be honouring the memory of her children as she's done every day for 24 years." 

