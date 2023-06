State Highway 57 in Palmerston North is closed following a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of SH57 and Polson Hill Drive in Aokautere at around 11.45am today.

Police said initial reports suggest there are critical injuries.

SH57 is closed between Pahiatua Aokutere Rd and Johnstone Drive.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.