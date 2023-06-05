World
Watch: 'Unbelievably big' great white shark spooks Aus fisherman

A fisherman was left shaken after a close encounter with an "unbelievably big" great white shark off Australia's Gold Coast.

Rodney Pacitti had just cast a line from his boat a few kilometres off Broadbeach when he saw the predator, 9News reports.

The massive animal started to circle beneath the surface.

Pacitti captured the whole experience on camera.

"Oh s***," he can be heard saying in the video. "Look at the size of this shark under me!

"Wow! That is unbelievably big... Holy smokes.

"He's as big as my boat!"

9News reports Pacitti's boat is four-and-a-half metres long.

The close encounter lasted for about 15 minutes, but Pacitti ultimately made it home safe with his catch.

