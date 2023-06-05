Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bay of Plenty and Tauranga

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga.

MetService said its weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Te Puke and Motiti Island around midday.

The thunderstorms were moving towards the west-southwest and were expected to lie near Te Puke, Paparoa and Paengaroa at 1pm.

Here's a zoomed-in view of those thunderstorms moving across western Bay of Plenty on the Rain Radar🔍



Some areas may get an intense burst of rain as that line moves through



Track it on the Rain Radar at https://t.co/BmvSvfWjZj pic.twitter.com/qSkMONOFRr — MetService (@MetService) June 5, 2023

They were expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, which could cause surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) advised that as the storm approached, people should take shelter, preferable indoors away from windows, avoid sheltering under trees if outside, get back to land if outdoors on the water, secure loose objects, check drains and gutters are clear and move cars under cover or away from trees.

Meanwhile, MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne, and Hawke's Bay until Tuesday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay of Plenty Radar Area https://t.co/Q229XFjjOv pic.twitter.com/OGUJB8hW2R — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 5, 2023

A strong wind watch was also in place for Taranaki, Nelson, Buller and Marlborough west of Wairau Valley, but excluding the Sounds, until Tuesday afternoon and for Wellington and Marlborough Sounds until Monday night.

The next update is expected at 1.52pm.

Where are thunderstorms most likely to occur Monday?



🔴 high

🟠 medium

🟡 some pic.twitter.com/yh9VuaBk3s — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 4, 2023

