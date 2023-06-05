New Zealand
1News / rnz.co.nz

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bay of Plenty and Tauranga

1:21pm
Thunderstorms move across western Bay of Plenty on Metservice's Rain Radar.

Thunderstorms move across western Bay of Plenty on Metservice's Rain Radar. (Source: MetService)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga.

MetService said its weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Te Puke and Motiti Island around midday.

The thunderstorms were moving towards the west-southwest and were expected to lie near Te Puke, Paparoa and Paengaroa at 1pm.

They were expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, which could cause surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) advised that as the storm approached, people should take shelter, preferable indoors away from windows, avoid sheltering under trees if outside, get back to land if outdoors on the water, secure loose objects, check drains and gutters are clear and move cars under cover or away from trees.

Meanwhile, MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne, and Hawke's Bay until Tuesday afternoon.

A strong wind watch was also in place for Taranaki, Nelson, Buller and Marlborough west of Wairau Valley, but excluding the Sounds, until Tuesday afternoon and for Wellington and Marlborough Sounds until Monday night.

The next update is expected at 1.52pm.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) advises affected people to take shelter indoors, return to land if at sea, and to secure loose objects.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

South Island snowfall excites Mt Hutt ski field operators

South Island snowfall excites Mt Hutt ski field operators

Parts of the South Island received several centimetres of snow overnight.

11:27am

Rotorua mayor calls for action after fatal Wellington lodge fire

Rotorua mayor calls for action after fatal Wellington lodge fire

Tania Tapsell joins Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau in calling for improved Government oversight on long-term accommodation building safety.

Sun, Jun 4

Heavy rain, snow and gales forecast for long weekend

Heavy rain, snow and gales forecast for long weekend

Sun, Jun 4

Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

Sat, Jun 3

Gisborne Mayor wants to move fast on cyclone affected homes

Gisborne Mayor wants to move fast on cyclone affected homes

Sat, Jun 3

Lake Rotoehu rises two metres in a year, threatening homeowners

Lake Rotoehu rises two metres in a year, threatening homeowners

Sat, Jun 3

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

DNA 'breakthrough' in fatal Kaikohe home invasion

DNA 'breakthrough' in fatal Kaikohe home invasion

35 mins ago

Possible Ukraine counterattack thwarted in Donetsk, Russia says

Possible Ukraine counterattack thwarted in Donetsk, Russia says

1:21pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bay of Plenty and Tauranga

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bay of Plenty and Tauranga

12:55pm

New York is growing too much marijuana, leaves farmers worried

New York is growing too much marijuana, leaves farmers worried

12:27pm

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6