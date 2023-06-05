World
Rogue shopping trolley rolls away with Sydney bandits' stolen cash

41 mins ago

A group of bumbling bandits in Sydney were caught on camera engaging in a burglary that's been described as a "comedy of errors".

The three thieves made numerous attempts at breaking into an Italian restaurant early Sunday morning – a bold effort that, to the trio's detriment, was caught on 32 security cameras in the area.

One stole a cash register and chucked it into a shopping trolley they brought but unfortunately, gravity was not on their side either.

As the trio went back into the restaurant, the trolley rolled off down the footpath, fleeing the scene with thousands in cash.

When the suspects came back out of the restaurant with more stolen goods, they were left baffled by its absence.

They eventually recovered the ghost trolley and fled the scene with about $5000 in cash.

