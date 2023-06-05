New Zealand
King's Birthday Honours: Ardern, rugby great, Pasifika health pioneer recognised

6:01am
KIng's Birthday and Coronation Honours

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to be made a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2023 King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list.

Ardern, who shocked New Zealand by announcing her resignation earlier this year, is being honoured for services to the state.

Aged 37 she became Labour’s youngest leader in 2017, and as prime minister, led the country through the mosque terrorist attacks, Covid-19 pandemic and Whakaari/White Island tragedy.

She told 1News she was in "two minds" about accepting the award as so many of the things she was being recognised for were a "collective experience", but having been part of the honours process previously, she’d been in the position of having to convince others to accept theirs.

"So for me this is about my family, my colleagues and all those who supported me to do that incredibly rewarding job."

Also being made Dames Companion of the NZ Order of Merit are Jo Brosnahan for services to governance and business, Dr Teuila Percival for services to health and the Pacific community and Helene Quilter for her work in the public service and the arts.

Dr Pervical – NZ’s first paediatrician of Samoan heritage - said as a Pasifika doctor she needed to step outside medicine and get involved with the community.

She’s been working in South Auckland for more than 20 years.

"When I first started off several decades ago we didn’t really have Pacific providers, we didn’t have Pacific-specific programmes, so there’s been a recognition that we need to develop things that work for us."

Wayne Smith, who coached the Black Ferns to their thrilling Rugby World Cup win at Eden Park last year, is being knighted for services to rugby.

He admitted it felt "a wee bit awkward" receiving a knighthood given "rugby is such a team-orientated game".

"You know you can’t do anything by yourself in rugby."

Also being made Knights Companion to the NZ Order of Merit are Justice Stephen Kos for services to the judiciary and legal education, and Selwyn Parata, for services to Maori.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen’s Service Order and Queen’s Service Medal will be renamed in honour of King Charles. However, people getting those awards today will receive a QSO or QSM.

Former MP and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is being made a companion to the NZ Order of Merit.

Investigative journalist Nicky Hager has been made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit.

His work has canvassed politics, the environment, intelligence and the military.

Appointed as Members of the NZ Order of Merit are Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant and White Ferns cricketer Amy Satterthwaite.

Also announced today was Queen Camilla, who is made an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand.

