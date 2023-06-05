King's Birthday and Coronation Honours 2023 - the full list

A host of New Zealanders have been honoured for their service in the 2023 King's Birthday and Coronation Honours list.
It includes former prime minster Jacinda Ardern and rugby coaching great Wayne Smith.
You can read the names of all those honoured below.
The New Zealand Order of Merit
ONZ - to be an Additional Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Her Majesty The Queen Camilla - For services to New Zealand
GNZM - To be Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
The Right Honourable Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern - For services to the state
DNZM - to be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mrs Jo Anne Brosnahan, QSO - For services to governance and business
Dr Teuila Mary Percival, QSO - For services to health and the Pacific community
Ms Helene Elizabeth Quilter, QSO - For services to the public service and the arts
KNZM - To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
The Honourable John Stephen Kós, KC - For services to the judiciary and legal education
Mr Selwyn Tanetoa Parata - For services to Māori
Mr Wayne Ross Smith, CNZM - For services to rugby
CNZM - To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr Rodney Keith Bracefield - For services to Search and Rescue and aviation
Emeritus Professor Alison Marion Cree - For services to herpetology, particularly tuatara
The Honourable Lianne Audrey Dalziel - For services to local government and as a Member of Parliament
Distinguished Professor Nigel Peter French - For services to epidemiology
Ms Deborah Kennedy Gilbertson - For services to business, science and technology
Dr Karen Lesley Grylls, ONZM - For services to choral music
Mr Colin Charles James - For services to journalism and public policy
Mr Murray Gordon McPhail - For services to horticulture
Mr Samuel Kevin Prime, ONZM, MBE - For services to Māori, the environment and health
Professor Ralph Ernest Harper Sims - For services to sustainable energy research
Dr Ruth Lilian Spearing - For services to haematology
Dr Brian Walter Wickham - For services to the dairy industry and statistical genetics
Dr Richard Brice Wong She - For services to burn care
ONZM - To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr Michael John Absolum - For services to education
Associate Professor Catherine Mary Andrew - For services to nursing education
Mr Rodney David Baxter - For services to youth
Mr Nicholas Robert Billowes - For services to education
Mr Owen Patrick Bosson - For services to thoroughbred racing
Mr Karl Jason Chitham - For services to the arts, particularly Māori art
Mr Philip Maurice Clarke - For services to arts governance
Professor Rochelle Lee Constantine - For services to wildlife conservation and marine biology
Dr Florence Joyce Cowan - For services to midwifery
Ms Ria Lorraine Earp - For services to health
Dr William John Werahiko Edwards - For services to Māori health
Dr Peter Flanagan - For services to blood transfusion
Mr Nicolas Alfred Hager - For services to investigative journalism
Mr Douglas Henry Hood - For services to the music industry
Mr Colin Tindall Jones - For services to the dairy industry
Dr Shirley Jean Jülich - For services to restorative justice and survivors of sexual abuse
Dr Michael Frederick Klaassen - For services to plastic and reconstructive surgery
Mrs Matekino Lawless, QSM - For services to Māori art
Mr Andrew Roy Leslie, MNZM - For services to sport and the community
Mr Christopher Whitcombe Maclean - For services to conservation and publishing
Mrs Materoa Vicki-Leigh Mar - For services to Māori and Pacific health
Ms Sandra Marie Morris - For services as an illustrator and to education
Mrs Sunita Devi Narayan - For services to language education and the Indian community
Mr Wayne Stephen Bayne Norrie - For services to business and governance
Ms Deborah Anne Panckhurst - For services to foreign affairs and Māori
Professor Emeritus Alison Mary Rich - For services to oral pathology
Mr Jack Michael Rikihana - For services to Māori, health governance and the community
Ms Shae Maria Ronald - For services to youth
Mr Bruce Ronald Russell - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Mr James Schuster - For services to Māori arts and heritage preservation
Mrs Nua Silipa (Nua Semuā Silipa) - For services to Pacific education
Mrs Suzanne Findlay Sutherland - For services to library and information services
Mr John Frederic Taylor - For services to disabled people
Mr Peter John Morgan Taylor - For services to business
Professor Lynette Joy Tippett - For services to neuropsychology and people with dementia
Emeritus Professor David Robert Towns - For services to conservation
Dr Christopher Howard Wearing - For services to entomology and the fruit and orchard industries
Mrs Te Maari Anahera Whare - For services to Māori language education
Emeritus Professor Paul Worthing Williams - For services to geoscience and environmental science
Mr Steven Wyn-Harris - For services to the farming industry and rural communities
To be Honorary Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mrs Meleane Pau'uvale - For services to the Tongan community and education
Dr Maysoon Subhi Salama - For services to the Muslim community and education
To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Ms Mary Puatuki Aue - For services to education, technology and Pacific and Māori communities
Mr Ronald Tuakana Baker - For services to Māori mental health
Ms Shanelle Kay Barrett - For services to triathlon
Ms Victoria Jane Blood - For services to the entertainment industry
Mrs Yvonne Annette Browning - For services to education and youth
Mr Simon Alexander Challies - For services to people with neurological conditions
Ms Kendal Judee Collins - For services to youth
Mr John Ido De Bernardo - Deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 17 April 2023, prior to the date of death - For services to the plumbing and gas industries
Miss Devon Ruahei Demant - For services to rugby
Dr Ofanaite Ana Dewes - For services to health and the Pacific community
Mr Bryce Robert Dinneen - For services to disabled people
Ms Ann Violet Dunphy - For services to youth and education
Ms Joy Dunsheath, JP - For services to human rights, women and education
Mr Gerald Peter Dwyer - For services to rowing
Mr Fa'atili Iosua Esera - For services to Pacific education
Ms Margaret Mary Eyre - For services to business and the community
Mr Toalele Len Faneva - For services to Māori
Dr Siale Alokihakau Foliaki - For services to mental health and the Pacific community
Mrs Loloma Foster - For services to race walking
Mr David Alexander Haig - For services to woodworking
Mrs Jeanette Sherilyn Hall - For services to highland dancing
Mr Gerard Anthony Hanning - For services to education and the community
Mrs Michelle Louise Hooper - For services to sports
Mr Warren Graham Jack - For services to the community
Mr Ian Leslie James - For services to the community
Mr Peter John Kaiser - For services to education
Sergeant Walter Wallace Kopae - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Ms Gwendolyn Audrey Alexis LewGor - For services to ethnic communities
Mrs Charlotte Anne Lockhart - For services to business and philanthropy
Ms Qiane May Matata-Sipu - For services to the arts
Mrs Stacey Victoria Mendonca - For services to women
Mrs Lynette Evelyn Milne - For services to the arts
Ms Tara Lai-Ianne Moala - For services to the community and environment
Mrs Keni Upokotea Moeroa, JP - For services to the Cook Islands community
Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo - For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities
Ms Andrea Kate Nelson - For services to sport
Mr Malcolm Charles Nicolson - For services to local government and the community
Mr Barry Thomas Pickering - For services to football
Mr Victor Lewys Pirihi - For services to golf and Māori
Reverend Thomas Tamati Hemi Poata - For services to Māori and the community
Mrs Helen Teiarere Rawiri - For services to Māori language education
Ms Christine Margaret Richardson - For services to Special Olympics and the community
Ms Anna Victoria Rogers - For services to literature
Ms Nicola Ann Saker (Lady O’Regan) - For services to heritage preservation and the arts
Mrs Amy Ella Satterthwaite - For services to cricket
Mr Derek Monty Shaw - For services to the environment, local government and athletics
Miss Kennedy Wailer Simon - For services to rugby
Mr John Edward Sims - For services to karate
Dr Susan (Huhana) Margaret Smith - For services to the environment
Mr Franklin Manu Solomon - For services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education
Mrs Judith Anne Solomon - For services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education
Mr Arthur Graham Sutherland - For services to outdoor education
Mrs Awerangi Lorraine Tamihere - For services to Māori health
Tofilau Talalelei Senetenari Taufale - For services to Pacific health
Dr Semisi Pouvalu Taumoepeau - For services to education and tourism
Dr Rangituatahi Te Kanawa - For services to Māori art and heritage preservation
Mr Robert John Tucker - For services to photography and the community
Mr Murray Robert Warrington - For services to brass bands
Mr David John White - For services to the prevention of family violence
Mr Dean Douglas Whiting - For services to Māori arts
Mrs Jacqueline Lesly Williams - For services to Scouting
Ms June Lynette Williamson (Linn Lorkin) - For services to music
Mr Kenneth James Wilson - For services to education, research and the economy
Mrs Kathryn Anne Wood - For services to youth and outdoor education
To be Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Mr Fa'amoana Ioane Luafutu - For services to arts and the Pacific community
Mr Fumiyuki Saijo - For services to New Zealand-Japan relations
The Queen's Service Medal - QSM
Mrs Heniaka August - For services to Māori and the community
Mrs Peggy Ann Barriball, JP - For services to the community
Ms Dianne Joy Buchan, JP - For services to the community and environment
Mrs Colleen Helen Carr - For services to the community
Mrs Stella Frances Cattle - For services to the community and seniors
Mrs Venus Mary Cherrington - For services to health and the community
Mr Derek Boyd Collier, JP - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Ralph John Correa, JP - For services to the Indian community
Ms Lynne Cousins - For services to social welfare
Mr Joseph Davis - For services to the Fijian community
Dr Handunnethi Kolitha De Silva - For services to health
Mr Brian Leslie Doughty - For services to rural communities and outdoor recreation
Mr Richard Harold Dunkerton - For services to swimming
Dr Mary Angela Eastham - For services to interfaith communities
Mr Anthony Louis Fortune, JP - For services to the community
Mrs Catriona McDonald Foster - For services to nursing
Mrs Peggy Joyce Frew - For services to the community
Mrs Shirley Douglas Gillard, JP - For services to the community
Mr Rodney James Graham - For services to the community
Mrs Kate Lorraine Hargraves - For services to the community
Mr James Donald Hazlett - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Peter Thomas Housiaux - For services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo
Mrs Robin Ethnye Jackson - For services to swimming
Ms Karen Desiree Knudson - For services to choral music
Reverend Alofa Ta'ase Lale - For services to the community
Mr Richard Hunter Lemon - For services to the agriculture and pastoral industry
Mrs Bernice Monica Lepper - For services to the community and education
Mrs Ngaio Patricia Lewis - For services to charitable fundraising
Mrs Diane Frances Martin, JP - For services to the community
Mr Geoffrey William Mayall - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Ms Karen Ann McClintock - For services to the community
Ms Miraka Cynthia Norgate - For services to the community
Mrs Teremoana O Ma Hodges (Teremoana Maua-Hodges) - For services to sport and culture
Mr Antony Mark Pettinger - For services to outdoor recreation
Mr Kane Kahora Rangitonga - For services to social work and the community
Mrs Susan Reardon - For services to nursing
Mr Neil Alexander Robbie - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Ms Glenys Anne Scandrett - For services to dance
Mrs Kirsty Jean Sharpe, JP - For services to the community
Mr Stephen Garry Shaw - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and hockey
Reverend Margaret (Penny) Ruth Sinnamon - For services to the community
Mr Ronald George Smith - For services to the community and Search and Rescue
Miss Sylvia Mary Smith - For services to netball
Dr Sivagnanaratanam Sri Ramaratnam - For services to the Tamil community
Mrs Marcia Rei Te Au-Thomson, JP - For services to seniors, Māori and health
Mrs Raana Amelia Thelma Tuuta - For services to Māori and the community
Mr Putiani Upoko - For services to the Pacific community
Mrs Robyn Ann van Reenen - For services to the arts
Mrs Jillian Helen Vincent - For services to pipe bands
Mrs Patricia Mavis Wyatt - For services to netball
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration - DSD
Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Squadron Leader George Samuel McInnes - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Colonel Vanessa Maria Ropitini - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
