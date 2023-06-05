King's Birthday and Coronation Honours 2023 - the full list

A host of New Zealanders have been honoured for their service in the 2023 King's Birthday and Coronation Honours list.

It includes former prime minster Jacinda Ardern and rugby coaching great Wayne Smith.

You can read the names of all those honoured below.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

ONZ - to be an Additional Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Majesty The Queen Camilla - For services to New Zealand





GNZM - To be Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

The Right Honourable Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern - For services to the state

Jacinda Ardern (Source: 1News)

DNZM - to be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mrs Jo Anne Brosnahan, QSO - For services to governance and business

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Teuila Mary Percival, QSO - For services to health and the Pacific community

Ms Helene Elizabeth Quilter, QSO - For services to the public service and the arts

KNZM - To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

The Honourable John Stephen Kós, KC - For services to the judiciary and legal education

Mr Selwyn Tanetoa Parata - For services to Māori

Mr Wayne Ross Smith, CNZM - For services to rugby





ADVERTISEMENT

CNZM - To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Rodney Keith Bracefield - For services to Search and Rescue and aviation

Emeritus Professor Alison Marion Cree - For services to herpetology, particularly tuatara

The Honourable Lianne Audrey Dalziel - For services to local government and as a Member of Parliament

Distinguished Professor Nigel Peter French - For services to epidemiology

Ms Deborah Kennedy Gilbertson - For services to business, science and technology

Dr Karen Lesley Grylls, ONZM - For services to choral music

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Colin Charles James - For services to journalism and public policy

Mr Murray Gordon McPhail - For services to horticulture

Mr Samuel Kevin Prime, ONZM, MBE - For services to Māori, the environment and health

Professor Ralph Ernest Harper Sims - For services to sustainable energy research

Dr Ruth Lilian Spearing - For services to haematology

Dr Brian Walter Wickham - For services to the dairy industry and statistical genetics

Dr Richard Brice Wong She - For services to burn care

ADVERTISEMENT

ONZM - To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Michael John Absolum - For services to education

Associate Professor Catherine Mary Andrew - For services to nursing education

Mr Rodney David Baxter - For services to youth

Mr Nicholas Robert Billowes - For services to education

Mr Owen Patrick Bosson - For services to thoroughbred racing

Mr Karl Jason Chitham - For services to the arts, particularly Māori art

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Philip Maurice Clarke - For services to arts governance

Professor Rochelle Lee Constantine - For services to wildlife conservation and marine biology

Dr Florence Joyce Cowan - For services to midwifery

Ms Ria Lorraine Earp - For services to health

Dr William John Werahiko Edwards - For services to Māori health

Investigative journalist Nicky Hager. (Source: 1News)

Dr Peter Flanagan - For services to blood transfusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Nicolas Alfred Hager - For services to investigative journalism

Mr Douglas Henry Hood - For services to the music industry

Mr Colin Tindall Jones - For services to the dairy industry

Dr Shirley Jean Jülich - For services to restorative justice and survivors of sexual abuse

Dr Michael Frederick Klaassen - For services to plastic and reconstructive surgery

Mrs Matekino Lawless, QSM - For services to Māori art

Mr Andrew Roy Leslie, MNZM - For services to sport and the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Christopher Whitcombe Maclean - For services to conservation and publishing

Mrs Materoa Vicki-Leigh Mar - For services to Māori and Pacific health

Ms Sandra Marie Morris - For services as an illustrator and to education

Mrs Sunita Devi Narayan - For services to language education and the Indian community

Mr Wayne Stephen Bayne Norrie - For services to business and governance

Ms Deborah Anne Panckhurst - For services to foreign affairs and Māori

Professor Emeritus Alison Mary Rich - For services to oral pathology

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Jack Michael Rikihana - For services to Māori, health governance and the community

Ms Shae Maria Ronald - For services to youth

Mr Bruce Ronald Russell - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mr James Schuster - For services to Māori arts and heritage preservation

Mrs Nua Silipa (Nua Semuā Silipa) - For services to Pacific education

Mrs Suzanne Findlay Sutherland - For services to library and information services

Mr John Frederic Taylor - For services to disabled people

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Peter John Morgan Taylor - For services to business

Professor Lynette Joy Tippett - For services to neuropsychology and people with dementia

Emeritus Professor David Robert Towns - For services to conservation

Dr Christopher Howard Wearing - For services to entomology and the fruit and orchard industries

Mrs Te Maari Anahera Whare - For services to Māori language education

Emeritus Professor Paul Worthing Williams - For services to geoscience and environmental science

Mr Steven Wyn-Harris - For services to the farming industry and rural communities

ADVERTISEMENT

To be Honorary Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mrs Meleane Pau'uvale - For services to the Tongan community and education

Dr Maysoon Subhi Salama - For services to the Muslim community and education

To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Ms Mary Puatuki Aue - For services to education, technology and Pacific and Māori communities

Mr Ronald Tuakana Baker - For services to Māori mental health

Ms Shanelle Kay Barrett - For services to triathlon

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Victoria Jane Blood - For services to the entertainment industry

Mrs Yvonne Annette Browning - For services to education and youth

Mr Simon Alexander Challies - For services to people with neurological conditions

Ms Kendal Judee Collins - For services to youth

Black Ferns' skipper Ruahei Demant goes on the attack against Wales at Waitakere Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Mr John Ido De Bernardo - Deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 17 April 2023, prior to the date of death - For services to the plumbing and gas industries

Miss Devon Ruahei Demant - For services to rugby

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ofanaite Ana Dewes - For services to health and the Pacific community

Mr Bryce Robert Dinneen - For services to disabled people

Ms Ann Violet Dunphy - For services to youth and education

Ms Joy Dunsheath, JP - For services to human rights, women and education

Mr Gerald Peter Dwyer - For services to rowing

Mr Fa'atili Iosua Esera - For services to Pacific education

Ms Margaret Mary Eyre - For services to business and the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Toalele Len Faneva - For services to Māori

Dr Siale Alokihakau Foliaki - For services to mental health and the Pacific community

Mrs Loloma Foster - For services to race walking

Mr David Alexander Haig - For services to woodworking

Mrs Jeanette Sherilyn Hall - For services to highland dancing

Mr Gerard Anthony Hanning - For services to education and the community

Mrs Michelle Louise Hooper - For services to sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Warren Graham Jack - For services to the community

Mr Ian Leslie James - For services to the community

Mr Peter John Kaiser - For services to education

Sergeant Walter Wallace Kopae - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Ms Gwendolyn Audrey Alexis LewGor - For services to ethnic communities

Mrs Charlotte Anne Lockhart - For services to business and philanthropy

Ms Qiane May Matata-Sipu - For services to the arts

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Stacey Victoria Mendonca - For services to women

Mrs Lynette Evelyn Milne - For services to the arts

Ms Tara Lai-Ianne Moala - For services to the community and environment

Mrs Keni Upokotea Moeroa, JP - For services to the Cook Islands community

Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo - For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities

Ms Andrea Kate Nelson - For services to sport

Mr Malcolm Charles Nicolson - For services to local government and the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Barry Thomas Pickering - For services to football

Mr Victor Lewys Pirihi - For services to golf and Māori

Reverend Thomas Tamati Hemi Poata - For services to Māori and the community

Mrs Helen Teiarere Rawiri - For services to Māori language education

Ms Christine Margaret Richardson - For services to Special Olympics and the community

Ms Anna Victoria Rogers - For services to literature

Ms Nicola Ann Saker (Lady O’Regan) - For services to heritage preservation and the arts

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Amy Ella Satterthwaite - For services to cricket

Mr Derek Monty Shaw - For services to the environment, local government and athletics

Miss Kennedy Wailer Simon - For services to rugby

Mr John Edward Sims - For services to karate

Dr Susan (Huhana) Margaret Smith - For services to the environment

Mr Franklin Manu Solomon - For services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education

Mrs Judith Anne Solomon - For services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Arthur Graham Sutherland - For services to outdoor education

Mrs Awerangi Lorraine Tamihere - For services to Māori health

Tofilau Talalelei Senetenari Taufale - For services to Pacific health

Dr Semisi Pouvalu Taumoepeau - For services to education and tourism

Dr Rangituatahi Te Kanawa - For services to Māori art and heritage preservation

Mr Robert John Tucker - For services to photography and the community

Mr Murray Robert Warrington - For services to brass bands

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr David John White - For services to the prevention of family violence

Mr Dean Douglas Whiting - For services to Māori arts

Mrs Jacqueline Lesly Williams - For services to Scouting

Ms June Lynette Williamson (Linn Lorkin) - For services to music

Mr Kenneth James Wilson - For services to education, research and the economy

Mrs Kathryn Anne Wood - For services to youth and outdoor education

To be Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Fa'amoana Ioane Luafutu - For services to arts and the Pacific community

Mr Fumiyuki Saijo - For services to New Zealand-Japan relations

The Queen's Service Medal - QSM

Mrs Heniaka August - For services to Māori and the community

Mrs Peggy Ann Barriball, JP - For services to the community

Ms Dianne Joy Buchan, JP - For services to the community and environment

Mrs Colleen Helen Carr - For services to the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Stella Frances Cattle - For services to the community and seniors

Mrs Venus Mary Cherrington - For services to health and the community

Mr Derek Boyd Collier, JP - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Ralph John Correa, JP - For services to the Indian community

Ms Lynne Cousins - For services to social welfare

Mr Joseph Davis - For services to the Fijian community

Dr Handunnethi Kolitha De Silva - For services to health

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Brian Leslie Doughty - For services to rural communities and outdoor recreation

Mr Richard Harold Dunkerton - For services to swimming

Dr Mary Angela Eastham - For services to interfaith communities

Mr Anthony Louis Fortune, JP - For services to the community

Mrs Catriona McDonald Foster - For services to nursing

Mrs Peggy Joyce Frew - For services to the community

Mrs Shirley Douglas Gillard, JP - For services to the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Rodney James Graham - For services to the community

Mrs Kate Lorraine Hargraves - For services to the community

Mr James Donald Hazlett - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Peter Thomas Housiaux - For services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo

Mrs Robin Ethnye Jackson - For services to swimming

Ms Karen Desiree Knudson - For services to choral music

Reverend Alofa Ta'ase Lale - For services to the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Richard Hunter Lemon - For services to the agriculture and pastoral industry

Mrs Bernice Monica Lepper - For services to the community and education

Mrs Ngaio Patricia Lewis - For services to charitable fundraising

Mrs Diane Frances Martin, JP - For services to the community

Mr Geoffrey William Mayall - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Ms Karen Ann McClintock - For services to the community

Ms Miraka Cynthia Norgate - For services to the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Teremoana O Ma Hodges (Teremoana Maua-Hodges) - For services to sport and culture

Mr Antony Mark Pettinger - For services to outdoor recreation

Mr Kane Kahora Rangitonga - For services to social work and the community

Mrs Susan Reardon - For services to nursing

Mr Neil Alexander Robbie - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Ms Glenys Anne Scandrett - For services to dance

Mrs Kirsty Jean Sharpe, JP - For services to the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Stephen Garry Shaw - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and hockey

Reverend Margaret (Penny) Ruth Sinnamon - For services to the community

Mr Ronald George Smith - For services to the community and Search and Rescue

Miss Sylvia Mary Smith - For services to netball

Dr Sivagnanaratanam Sri Ramaratnam - For services to the Tamil community

Mrs Marcia Rei Te Au-Thomson, JP - For services to seniors, Māori and health

Mrs Raana Amelia Thelma Tuuta - For services to Māori and the community

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Putiani Upoko - For services to the Pacific community

Mrs Robyn Ann van Reenen - For services to the arts

Mrs Jillian Helen Vincent - For services to pipe bands

Mrs Patricia Mavis Wyatt - For services to netball





The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration - DSD

Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

ADVERTISEMENT

Squadron Leader George Samuel McInnes - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Lieutenant Colonel Vanessa Maria Ropitini - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force