Foo Fighters announce fresh set of NZ shows for 2024

US rock band Foo Fighters have announced a fresh set of shows in New Zealand for 2024, after their last tour was called off following drummer Taylor Hawkins' death.

Shows in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington have all been announced.

Auckland will be hosting the band on 20 on January 2024 at Go Media Stadium (Mt Smart).

Christchurch's show will be on 24 January at Orangetheory Stadium.

Wellington rockers can catch the band at Sky Stadium on 27 January.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three shows will be opened by Auckland punk band Dick Move, with another act yet to be announced.

The band's last trip to Aotearoa in 2022 was cancelled after drummer Taylor Hawkins' tragic death.

Tickets will go on sale on 15 June, available on Ticketmaster.