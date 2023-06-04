New Zealand
1News

Central Plateau kicks off its winter festivities amid uncertainty

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
1:20pm

Central Plateau kicked off its winter season festivities today with the opening of the Mt Ruapehu gondola and the annual carrot festival in Ohakune.

But there are still concerns surrounding the opening of the mountain for skiing as the search for new operators continues.

Mt Ruapehu’s Sky Waka gondola is back in business, with people lined up and ready to ski.

After only a few hours, over 300 families were jumping onboard the gondola.

Staff are bussing to be back too.

“It's absolutely amazing we've been waiting for this right through summer,” said Steve Manunui.

The conditions are looking good too.

“We're seeing some nice weather patterns coming through really over the past four weeks that we haven't seen for a wee while, and certainly looking forward to next week, it looks like more good snow on the radar,” Manunui said.

While the conditions are appropriate, the future of the ski field is still unclear - after its operator went into liquidation last year.

The Government has been negotiating with two bidders to take over while funding is provided for the administrators to carry on.

Down the maunga, the party mood is in full swing, with Ohakune locals kicking off the winter season with the Carrot Carnival.

“We really appreciate our farmers, and we love everything they do, so we create this day to give them a bit of love,” Carrot Carnival Co-ordinator Emma Young said.

But some in the town are thinking further ahead, desperate for some clarity on the winter season.

“It's been a good weekend. We've got lots of people here, so people are ready to go skiing and come skiing. They just want to know who's going to run it all,” said ski shop owner Mike Wiggins.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiTourism

SHARE ME

More Stories

Historic Chch telescope reopens for first time since earthquakes

Historic Chch telescope reopens for first time since earthquakes

The 126-year-old stargazing tradition takes place every Friday night during winter.

Wed, May 31

2:18

Drivers fuming as parking fines issued despite busted meters

Drivers fuming as parking fines issued despite busted meters

Some machines have crashed completely, while many no longer accept cash, leaving New Plymouth motorists fearing an instant $40 fine.

Tue, May 30

Palmerston North quadruple security cameras after spike in vandalism

Palmerston North quadruple security cameras after spike in vandalism

Tue, May 30

3:10

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Tue, May 30

Two dead, one critical after Taupō crash

Two dead, one critical after Taupō crash

Mon, May 29

Mark Lundy denied parole again, continues to deny killings

Mark Lundy denied parole again, continues to deny killings

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

43 mins ago

Woman's car catches fire with kids inside while allegedly shoplifting

Woman's car catches fire with kids inside while allegedly shoplifting

1:49pm

Rotorua mayor calls for action after fatal Wellington lodge fire

Rotorua mayor calls for action after fatal Wellington lodge fire

1:31pm

Analysis: Chiefs remain hot favourites but don't count out Crusaders

Analysis: Chiefs remain hot favourites but don't count out Crusaders

1:20pm

Central Plateau kicks off its winter festivities amid uncertainty

2:09

Central Plateau kicks off its winter festivities amid uncertainty

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6