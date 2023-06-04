Football
Barcelona wins Women's Champions League with stunning comeback

7:59am
Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo, left, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Champions League final.

Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo, left, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Champions League final. (Source: Associated Press)

Midfielder Patricia Guijarro ignited a stunning second-half comeback as Barcelona overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 and win its second Women's Champions League title on Saturday.

“We didn't make it easy for ourselves,” Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze said in a pitchside interview after securing her fourth Champions League crown.

She won it three years in a row with Lyon.

Fridolina Rolfö capped the fightback by calmly firing the winner into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defence in the 70th minute.

Guijarro is one of 15 Spanish players, including Bonmati and four other Barcelona teammates, who renounced playing for Spain last year, citing differences with their coach.

They have not played since, and their participation in this summer’s Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is in serious doubt.

Wolfsburg led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp.

But Barcelona kept believing it could win, easing the pain of last year's final when the Catalan team never recovered after Lyon scored three times in the first 35 minutes. Barcelona lost 3-1.

“We have grown up. We didn’t break down,” Guijarro. “We have improved from last year.”

Bronze added: “We were never worried about scoring three goals.”

Barcelona earned its second league crown — the first was in 2021 — from its fourth final since 2019 in front of 33,147 fans at PSV Stadium, a record crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands.

