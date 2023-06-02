Watch: Wētā Workshop unleashes NZ's first 3D digital billboard

Wētā Workshop today unleashed what it says is New Zealand's first ever 3D illusion digital billboard.

Travellers at Wellington Airport are the first to experience giant animatronic troll Jeff in action.

Jeff is being used to advertise Wētā Workshop Unleashed, a movie-making tour experience in Auckland's Sky City precinct.

"When he’s not out disrupting travel signage, Jeff works as Unleashed’s head of security," Wētā Workshop said.

"The digital billboards have been harnessed to create a 3D effect using the 3DOOH technology and will showcase Wētā Workshop Unleashed during June."

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland commuters will also get a chance to check out the technology when Jeff graces a digital billboard at Newmarket Station from next week.

"It involved nearly every part of our Workshop team to bring this together," Wētā Workshop co-founder and creative director Richard Taylor said.

"We’ve been looking at all these amazing 3D billboards on the internet which have used computer generated animations to create the creatures, characters and effects on these large screens.

Wētā Workshop used a physical animatronic for the billboard. (Source: Wētā Workshop)

"We wanted to do something different, that harnessed our love of physical creature effects, of puppet building and of shooting things that are real."

Watch the digital billboard in action in the video above.