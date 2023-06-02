New Zealand
1News

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa celebrated around the country

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
7:50am

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa has been taking centre stage at South Auckland's Ōtāhuhu Primary School this week.

Principal Jenny Bernard said it's a "chance for the students to be proud of their Samoan heritage".

The school began the week with a traditional 'ava ceremony, followed by an umu lunch.

"Samoan language week is an opportunity to really strengthen and value the Samoan language of our children here," Bernard said.

It's the third most spoken language in New Zealand, behind English and te reo Māori. The Samoan population here is growing too, with a 27% increase from 2013 to 2018.

A number of students at MIT Te Pūkenga's Samoan course have picked up the language later in life.

Lecturer Musuiaiga Neil Tapu Sitagata says everyone is welcome in his class.

"It doesn't matter what age, nationality, ethnicity. If you want to learn the Samoan language and culture, our door is always open," he said.

"Over the years I've had Tongans, Fijians and Koreans all come through this class. I'm blessed these people have taken it upon themselves to upskill and learn our language."

This year's theme for Samoa Language Week is 'be proud of your language and grounded in your identity' – something students both young and old are embracing.

New ZealandArts and CulturePacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tākina launches with NZ's largest Lego Jurassic Park exhibition

Tākina launches with NZ's largest Lego Jurassic Park exhibition

Six million plastic bricks have been used for dinosaurs, props, and even that famous Jeep for a step inside the Jurassic World universe.

5:37am

'Suspicious' fire damages historic Huntly railway station

'Suspicious' fire damages historic Huntly railway station

The second half of the train station was due to be moved from the Lake Puketirini reserve to its original site when the first half was found alight.

6:31pm

Respected Tongan Princess dies in Auckland Hospital

Respected Tongan Princess dies in Auckland Hospital

Mon, May 29

0:22

PM wants to talk trade on India visit but after election

PM wants to talk trade on India visit but after election

Tue, May 23

10:12

Hipkins concludes 'productive' talks in Papua New Guinea

Hipkins concludes 'productive' talks in Papua New Guinea

Mon, May 22

4:44

Covid-19: 14,657 new cases, 43 more deaths

Covid-19: 14,657 new cases, 43 more deaths

Mon, May 22

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

UK govt refuse to hand over Johnson's unredacted messages to inquiry

UK govt refuse to hand over Johnson's unredacted messages to inquiry

23 mins ago

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

40 mins ago

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

2:27

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

56 mins ago

Biden trips and falls on stage at air force graduation event

0:22

Biden trips and falls on stage at air force graduation event

8:30am

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

8:23am

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store
1
2
3
4
5
6