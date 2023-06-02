Tall Fern out of critical condition after car crash - family

Tall Ferns forward Mary Goulding has taken her first steps towards recovery from a serious car crash last week with her family confirming she is now out of critical condition.

Goulding's family told Stuff she had been moved out of critical condition in the intensive care unit at Christchurch Hospital and had been brought out of her induced coma.

"They’re baby steps, but they’re positive," sister Bernadette said. "We're also really grateful for all the support we’re getting from around the world for both her and our family.

“It’s pretty surreal and it’s going to be a long journey, but we’re just so happy she’s no longer critical.”

The 26-year-old's accident was announced by the Tall Ferns on social media last Sunday, saying she had been involved in an accident the prior morning.

"Mary is a much-loved member of the Tall Ferns family, so please join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts and prayers at this time," the team said.

"Kia kaha Mary."

Goulding played both netball and basketball while attending Rangiora High School but committed to the later after playing in the women's NZNBL with the Canterbury Wildcats in 2014 and 2015.

That led Goulding to play college basketball in the US via Gillette College for a season before transferring to Division I college Fordham University in 2016.

Goulding played three seasons for the Rams and during her senior year, was named team captain of the Rams and A-10 Championship Most Outstanding Player.

Having finished up in the US and going undrafted in the WNBA, she then returned to New Zealand for her Tall Ferns debut in 2019 and also featured for the Rockhampton Cyclones in the Queensland Basketball League.

Since then, Goulding has played mostly in Australia and also Sweden, as well as in the inaugural season of Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa with the Mainland Pouākai before a torn achilles ended her season.