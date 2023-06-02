Rebuild of Nelson's hospital delayed by at least six months

A business case to rebuild Nelson Hospital has been delayed getting to ministers by at least six months.
There's now big question marks over whether the project will get underway before the election, as was promised.
Under the Official Information Act 1News has learnt the business case was meant to go to ministers last December but that's now been pushed out to July or August.
The documents show a review in October found "the business case is not investment ready".
Nelson Mayor Nick Smith is frustrated by the delays and the lack of information he's getting. "I do not have any clarity about those key features of what's the timeline, what's the budget, how many beds."
Smith is asking health officials to appear before the council to provide an update on the project.
Two of Nelson Hospital's main buildings are earthquake prone and need to be strengthened by 2028, a deadline Smith is concerned won't be met.
Originally the Nelson Hospital rebuild was expected to cost around $700 million, with some funding put aside by the Government in last year's budget.
Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the rebuild was a top priority for the Government and for her.
Kindergarten in limbo
Healthkids Kindergarten is on the hospital site and is in limbo as it's not clear whether a childcare facility is included in the plan, though their lease has been extended to June 2024.
"It's quite unsettling. We've even had families move away from the kindergarten because they'd rather do the transition now rather than the waiting game."
A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said the review last year meant the business case was changed to a different type of business case.
"A Programme Business Case not only defines what needs to be built and when, but also what investment is required for the workforce and digital transformation to support the new hospital
"The approval of the Programme Business Case will confirm a direction of travel and will allow more detailed development planning to occur."
