Bruce Willis' daughter talks of struggles after dad's health issues

Bruce Willis’ daughter says her fiancé split from her three months after her dad’s dementia diagnosis was made public.

Tallulah Willis revealed she was “dumped” by Dillon Buss in June, after her Die Hard actor father’s family announced he had had been diagnosed with a rare degenerative brain condition.

The 29-year-old said in a long essay she wrote for Vogue about struggling with her dad’s issues as well as an eating disorder that saw her weight plunge to only six stone: "My boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me.”

She added about going to a treatment facility: “I was given a new diagnosis: Borderline Personality Disorder, an illness that impairs the ability to regulate emotions and find stability in relationships.”

Tallulah announced she was engaged to filmmaker Dillon, 34, in May 2021 a year after they were linked.

At the time she said in a social media caption “with absolute most certainty” in an apparent reference to how she had agreed to marry her boyfriend.

Tallulah said she has been diagnosed with ADHD as well as borderline personality disorder, and said her eating disorder reached a dangerous point when Dillon “dumped her”.

Her family stepped in to send her to a treatment facility in Texas, and she added she is convinced Bruce would have intervened too if he had not been battling his own health issues.

She said: “If he had understood, (he) might have scooped me up and said, ‘This is ending now.’”

Bruce Willis. (Source: Getty)

Bruce’s family announced he had frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, in a statement signed by Emma Heming Willis, 44, Demi Moore, 60, and his five daughters, who include Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31, with Demi and Mabel, 11, and eight-year-old Evelyn with Emma.

It said: “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”